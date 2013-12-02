Cyber Monday 2013 LeapPad Ultra Deals, Sales Info and Review Available at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- ThankShopping.com, a website that provides list of gift recommendations for the upcoming holiday season, has recently added the latest kids tablet LeapPad Ultra Deals to its list. LeapPad Ultra has become one of the best tablets for kids due to its durable design, children friendly Apps.



Price and info of LeapPad Ultra is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the tablet’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the ThankShopping.com stated, “With a 1 year kid-proof warranty and extensive Apps suitable for kids enhancing their learning abilities, the LeapPad Ultra is one of the best tablets LeapFrog has to offer and is liked by both kids and parents. This particular tablet also has a much needed Wi-Fi with a ‘Zui’ browser pre-installed which will enable kids to also surf the web, screening all inappropriate material.”



The spokesperson further advised that interested individuals who are seeking for discounts on the tablet should check for any Cyber Monday LeapPad Ultra Deals, as additional savings are available during that day.



The LeapPad Ultra price check on Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/leappad-ultra as well.



“It’s hard to go wrong with LeapPad Ultra as a gift for the kids this Christmas, as they usually do not demand high end gadgets and its durability can sustain the daily wear and tear. Another great thing about the tablet other than the learning aspect is that kids will find the device entertaining for a longer duration due to its numerous capabilities”, concluded the spokesperson.



More information, price check and full complete review of LeapPad Ultra by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/leappad-ultra.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/leappad-ultra, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. LeapPad Ultra's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com