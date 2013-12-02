Cyber Monday 2013 Nintendo 3DS Deals, Sales Info and Review Available at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- ThankShopping.com, a website that provides list of gift recommendations for the upcoming holiday season, has recently added the portable gaming console Nintendo 3DS to its list. The Nintendo DS product line is the best selling portable consoles of all time and the latest 3DS offers an innovative 3D visual effect without the use of glasses.



Price and info of Nintendo 3DS is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the portable console’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the ThankShopping.com stated, “Nintendo 3DS has been a huge hit since its launch, majorly due to the much improved graphics including the 3D visual effect. Since, all previous DS games also run in the console, gaming enthusiasts don’t have to miss-out on any popular games that were released before the 3DS.”



The spokesperson further advised that interested individuals who are seeking for discounts on the portable gaming console should check for any Cyber Monday Nintendo 3DS Deals, as additional savings are available during that day.



The Nintendo 3DS price check on Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/nintendo-3ds as well.



“The Nintendo 3DS is one of the best portable consoles available today, and many may argue that PS Vita is better but the truth is that both offer a very different gaming experience. Nintendo 3DS has more ‘fun’ games which makes it suitable for all ages, while PS Vita is for more intense gamers and usually preferred amongst teenagers and young adults. Hence, Nintendo 3DS is a better holiday gift as more people can enjoy the gaming experience”, concluded the spokesperson.



More information, price check and full complete review of Nintendo 3DS by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/nintendo-3ds.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/nintendo-3ds, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. Nintendo 3DS's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com