Cyber Monday 2013 PS4 Deals, PlayStation 4 Sales Info and Review Available at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- ThankShopping.com, a website that provides list of gift recommendations for the upcoming holiday season, has recently added the latest gaming console PlayStation 4 to its list. The PS4 was recently released in the U.K., 2 weeks after its launch in the U.S., and has received the same immense attention amongst eager gamers in Europe.



Price and info of PlayStation 4 is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the gaming console’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the ThankShopping.com stated, “It’s very early to tell which latest gaming console will sell better PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, however one thing is for sure they both will offer a gaming experience that people have never had before. This is one of the reasons why individuals hope that they will be either gifted the one of the consoles or can save enough money to purchase one. Both PS4 and Xbox One will on top of everyone’s most desired gifts.”



The spokesperson further advised that interested individuals who are seeking for discounts on the gaming console should check for any Cyber Monday PS4 Deals, as additional savings are available during that day.



The PlayStation 4 price check on Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/playstation-4 as well.



“Both Sony and Microsoft have advised the potential customers to purchase the consoles through reliable retailers only. Many people have complained that they didn’t receive their gaming console even though they pre-ordered it well before people who have now received their consoles. We suggest everyone to purchase such highly demanded products through Amazon. As they have build a solid reputation of shipping purchased items as swiftly as possible”, concluded the spokesperson.



More information, price check and full complete review of PlayStation 4 by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/playstation-4.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/playstation-4, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. PlayStation 4's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com