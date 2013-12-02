Cyber Monday 2013 Surface Pro 2 Deals, Sales Info and Review Available at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- ThankShopping.com, a website that provides list of gift recommendations for the upcoming holiday season, has recently added the latest tablet Surface Pro 2 to its list.



Surface Pro 2 has become one of the best tablets so far to be converted into a laptop as well.



Price and info of Surface Pro 2 is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the tablet’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the ThankShopping.com stated, “Efforts on creating a complete 2-in-1, tablet & laptop, have been made by many leading manufacturers but the results have not been satisfactory. However, Microsoft’s Surface Pro 2 is the closest one to offer such a product so far. More emphasis has been given on tablet’s accessories which will enable it to convert into a comfortable laptop. Technical specifications are at optimum as well, for wider and extensive usage.”



The spokesperson further advised that interested individuals who are seeking for discounts on the tablet should check for any Cyber Monday Surface Pro 2 Deals, as additional savings are available during that day.



The Surface Pro 2 price check on Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/surface-pro2 as well.



“The advantage of the Surface Pro 2 is that its predecessor Surface Pro was a decent attempt for a 2-in-1 device, but it had certain shortcomings. Microsoft hence came up with a better model which is more complete and is capable of handling day to day entertainment and official activities”, concluded the spokesperson.



More information, price check and full complete review of Surface Pro 2 by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/surface-pro2.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/surface-pro2, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. Kindle Fire HDX's Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com