Cyber Monday 2013 Xbox One Deals, Sales Info and Review Available at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- ThankShopping.com, a website that provides list of gift recommendations for the upcoming holiday season, has recently added the latest gaming console Xbox One to its list. Xbox One along with PlayStation 4 have both created a lot of buzz, as expected, and demand for the consoles is expected to be even higher during the holidays.



Price and info of Xbox One is now available on ThankShopping.com, and its full review highlighting the console’s pros and cons has also been shared.



The media spokesperson of the ThankShopping.com stated, “The gaming community has praised Xbox One’s voice command feature which is not there in the PlayStation 4, at least not in the initial models. However, the major deciding point of which console to purchase will depend on the games. The Halo games have become one of the most highly rated games ever and offer a multiplayer experience which is very entertaining. Graphically and technical specifications-wise the consoles are very similar. Either way both will be on top of everyone’s most desired gifts during these holidays.”



The spokesperson further advised that interested individuals who are seeking for discounts on the console should check for any Cyber Monday Xbox One Deals, as additional savings are available during that day.



The Xbox One price check on Cyber Monday can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/xboxone as well.



“Care should be taking when purchasing the consoles as the delivery dates drastically vary retailer to retailer. So far Amazon is one of the most reliable retailers of the consoles and are shipping them as soon as possible”, concluded the spokesperson.



More information, price check and full complete review of Xbox One by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site http://www.thankshopping.com/xboxone.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on holiday gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website, http://www.thankshopping.com/xboxone, offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays. ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. Xbox One’s Price Check on Amazon.com is available on the site as well.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com