Cyber Monday Deal Website BestCyberMonday.com Relaunches for 2013 with New Look and Yearlong Deals

Deptford, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- BestCyberMonday.com, the coupon and deal site dedicated to bringing consumers the best prices on Cyber Monday and through the rest of the year, announces its site relaunch and redesign, now offering additional money-saving features and offers. Now with a clean new design, the site is easy to navigate to find the best deals on the most popular items.



Cyber Monday has recently been added to the shopping bonanza of Black Friday, or the Friday after Thanksgiving, as the biggest shopping day for good deals before the Christmas season. While Black Friday is focused on in-store shopping, Cyber Monday offers the same great deals to shoppers while allowing them to shop online from the comfort of their own home, avoiding lines, waits and crowds.



"Over the past few years, the popularity of Cyber Monday has increased from both a consumer and a store perspective," explains an article on the BestCyberMonday.com website. "More and more stores are now taking part in this online shopping extravaganza and stores that have already been a part of Cyber Monday are expanding their deals. What exactly does this mean for you? A true holiday shopping paradise available to you on your laptop, tablet, or smart phone anywhere you may be."



Created by a group who love to shop and save money, the team behind BestCyberMonday.com has added many additional features to the site that make saving money and purchasing 2013's hottest items even easier. Not just a resource for the best Cyber Monday deals, BestCyberMonday.com is a website shoppers can visit throughout the year for comparison shopping and to find coupons, deals and discounts on their favorite items.



Some of the newest features to the BestCyberMonday.com site include:



* Hot Items: a price comparison tool to use to find the newest electronic items and compare their prices from big stores like Amazon and Walmart

* Coupons: a collection of coupons for selected online retailers providing store-wide savings, promotions and free shipping

*All Stores Page: an improved way to directly shop the Cyber Monday section of retailers' websites or view that specific store's deals and coupons on the BestCyberMonday.com site

* Contests: a way to win prizes throughout the year, with additional fun on Cyber Monday

*Shopping and Buying Guides: a wide variety of gift guides and product buying guides for the most popular items and common gift-giving choices

* Helpful Cyber Monday Articles: a section including useful articles on Cyber Monday including tips, FAQs and prediction results for the site's picks for the season's bestsellers



About BestCyberMonday.com

BestCyberMonday.com is a website dedicated not only to bringing consumers deals and coupons, but also to informing visitors on how to use those offers and how to purchase certain popular items. Started in 2012 on a whim by two college graduates, BestCyberMonday.com has grown into a company of seven individuals who enjoy shopping, saving money, and helping others do the same. Their experience and enthusiasm for the site has allowed for continued advances within their business and extreme growth with the website itself. For more information, visit http://bestcybermonday.com.