Cyber Monday Exceeds Expectations for Local Trophy Supplier

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Richmond-based K2 Trophies and Awards exceeded their expectations for Cyber Monday sales. While sales numbers for trophies and awards have proven to be relatively unaffected by economic events such as Christmas shopping, K2 speculates that the addition of holiday gifts has contributed to their sales performance this year. This increase in sales has allowed the company to increase their inventory and perform additional promotions, such as next-day shipping on select styles of trophies and awards.



“The economy may have experienced a decline, but our business continues to grow steadily,” says Charlie Moss, Owner of K2 Trophies and Awards. “So because of that, we want to offer the lowest discounts we have ever offered to our valued customers.” K2 Awards is now selling their reduced inventory at an additional 10% off. They have offered a variety of sales and promotions this holiday season, including 6% off of orders when customers like their Facebook page. K2 Trophies and Awards hopes that with their increased exposure and sales they will be able to continue to reduce their prices and offer promotional deals on their inventory leading into 2013.



K2 Trophies and Awards has reduced pricing on various styles of trophies. They have also added a new inventory of basketball trophies and gifts for the holiday season. These gifts and awards can all be found on their newly revamped website. In addition to basketball trophies, they also have many new designs on their website. “This cyber Monday was better than we ever anticipated, so our gift to our customers this year is lower prices on our entire new and existing inventory.” Moss says. They anticipate they will see continued growth through the rest of the holiday season as they continue to improve their website and offer additional styles and varieties of trophies to their inventory.



About K2 Trophies and Awards

K2 Trophies and Awards, located in Richmond, Va., has been providing trophies, awards, medals, and much more since 2002. Founded on the principal of providing the best trophies and customer experience possible for the lowest prices possible, K2 consistently keeps a wide range of trophies in stock. K2 Trophies and Awards strives to offer the widest variety of trophies for the best price and fastest shipping. Visit K2Awards.com today for more information.