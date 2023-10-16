Cyber Resilience Centre Launches Cyber Essentials Discount to London Chamber of Commerce and Industry Members.

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2023 -- The Cyber Resilience Centre for London (CRC for London), a not-for-profit organisation that works in partnership with policing, industry and academia, is delighted to announce that it has partnered with the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) to offer its members an exclusive £150 discount off Cyber Essentials Certification.



Cyber Essentials is a government-backed, industry-supported scheme to help organisations protect themselves against common online threats, and is suitable for organisations of any size, in any sector.



The Cyber Resilience Centre for London has successfully visited and engaged with over 1,000 businesses in the Capital so far in 2023, solidifying its commitment to fostering cyber-resilient ecosystems within small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Through this new discounted offer LCCI members will get preferred access to the CRC for London's pool of reputable Cyber Essentials delivery Partners.



"We're really excited about this opportunity to provide this exclusive discount and share the benefits of the Cyber Essentials scheme with LCCI members," said Simon Newman, CEO at the Cyber Resilience Centre for London. "All too often, cyber is left on the back burner as it's perceived as too tricky to get to grips with. Thankfully, the Cyber Essentials scheme provides an accessible entry point for businesses to start getting their cyber affairs in order, and we're proud to work with a number of Cyber Essentials Certification Bodies that are incredibly experienced in supporting businesses to take these steps. The partnership with the LCCI means unprecedented access to this pool of reputable cyber security suppliers for LCCI members."



Liz Henderson, Director of Membership and Events at London Chamber of Commerce and Industry said,



"As London's key hub for the business community, the London Chamber believes in empowering firms in the capital to prevent cyber fraud by providing them with the resources and knowledge to protect themselves and mitigate any consequences. Which is why, we are proud to partner with Cyber Resilience Centre for London to address a range of cybercrimes, starting from phishing, malware to cyber espionage."



This offer can be fulfilled with any of the following Cyber Essentials Certification Bodies:



Air IT; Bramfitt Technology Labs; Six Degrees; Baseel; Fortis Information Security & Risk Management; Meta Defence Labs; ProCheckUp; Crossword Cybersecurity; Hytec; Protection Group International; Forensic Control; and Policy Monitor.



About the Cyber Resilience Centre for London

The Cyber Resilience Centre for London is part of a network of 9 Regional Centres across the country whose role is to support small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) and third sector organisations reduce their vulnerability to cyber-crime. The CRC for London is a not-for-profit organisation working in partnership with the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime, The City of London Police and the Metropolitan Police. They offer a range of services to London's small business community to help demystify the cyber security landscape and provide access to national intelligence data, free guidance and affordable help to protect your business online.



The Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime was quick to recognize the vulnerability of London's small business community to the most common types of cyber-crime and set up the London Digital Security Centre (LDSC) in 2015 to help SMEs improve their cyber security posture. As a not-for-profit organisation, LDSC reached thousands of businesses across the capital and won awards for its Community Outreach programme. In 2018, LDSC became the Police Digital Security Centre (PDSC) under the umbrella of Police Crime Prevention Initiatives (PCPI) and increased its engagement across London working in partnership with the Metropolitan Police. In 2021, PCPIs Board identified an opportunity to align PDSCs work with the new network of Cyber Resilience Centres and a programme to transition the PDSC into the Cyber Resilience Centre for London was born.



To find out more information about the Cyber Resilience Centre for London visit https://www.londoncrc.co.uk/



About the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is London's key hub for the city's business community. It supports its members' businesses through a range of services, advocates on behalf of London's business community in important forums of policy debate, and promotes 'Global London' as the best city for doing business, whether it's for trading, investing, learning, or finding new commercial partners.



It works to accelerate the growth of its members by providing support, facilitating new business connections, and leveraging its network to generate greater shared prosperity for London. Read more about LCCI here: https://www.londonchamber.co.uk/about/about/about-lcci/



