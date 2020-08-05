Cyber Security Careers Germany – This Is an Exciting Time to Be Working in Technology

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2020 -- Cyber security careers in Germany are booming. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic struck this was a significant growth area. Now, with large numbers of people working from home, cyber security and keeping networks safe has become even more of a priority. Glocomms Germany is a leading specialist recruiter to the tech sector with extensive cyber security experience. The firm continues to deliver results for both individuals and organisations at this challenging time, working with clients from Hamburg and Cologne to Munich, Berlin and Frankfurt.



The need for business security is now paramount within many organisations of all different sizes. Cyber attacks have been widespread and cross over the boundaries of all industries – in the manufacturing sector alone 47% of German companies have been affected in some way. The shift to remote working introduced by COVID-19 lockdowns across the country has made this even more obvious as bad actors have sought to take advantage of networks being accessed from outside of office premises.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms Germany offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms Germany. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the technology sector and help them secure top talent."



The current situation presents challenges for businesses that can be simply solved with the right talent. Glocomms Germany has helped forge the right relationships between organisations and individuals throughout Germany and Europe. Working in major cities in Germany, including Frankfurt and Hamburg, Munich, Berlin and Cologne, the firm has used extensive networks of connections and a database of millions of talented people to help find solutions to cybersecurity issues.



As well as being at the centre of a strong nationwide network, Glocomms Germany is part of the Phaidon International group, which is the recruitment partner of choice for 70+ world-leading companies. This international dimension is particularly important in an area such as cybersecurity where the issues – and opportunities – are so often global in nature. And there are opportunities – as well as a challenging time this is also a very exciting moment to be working in the cybersecurity field.



Given the focus that is placed on supporting and developing talent in client businesses it's no surprise that this is something that Glocomms Germany prioritises internally too. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis to best-in-class standards and work with the latest in recruitment technology. Highly skilled, insightful and passionate the team is able to help solve the critical challenge of talent and identify opportunities for candidates and businesses to move forward even in the most challenging of times.



To find out more information about cybersecurity careers Germany visit https://www.glocomms.de/disciplines/cyber-security.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Glocomms Germany : +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about Glocomms Germany services, please go to https://www.glocomms.de/.



About Glocomms Germany

Glocomms Germany supports organisations across Germany looking to secure key talent to help build the workforce of the future. The firm was established in 2013 and has extensive industry and candidate connections and a deep well of expertise in the specialist recruitment market.