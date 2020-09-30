Cyber Security Careers in Germany – A Willingness to Grapple with New Technologies Is Vital in the Cyber Security Sector

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- Cybersecurity is an exciting, continually evolving sector within the tech industry. Many professionals see it as a digital arms race to ensure companies and individuals can stay connected through machine learning and autonomous response while keeping their information safe. So much of our daily lives is managed online, this has become particularly prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic which saw people restricted in their movements from their home and having to go about their daily errands using the internet instead. Internet banking and online shopping are all methods many of us use consistently throughout the week. Companies of all sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses also rely on digitalisation and are thus also at risk of high-profile breaches and cyber security attacks which have been disrupting the global economy. These cybercrime issues are costing the German economy, per year it costs the country €55bn on average as estimated by German trade and Invest . This staggering statistic implies the power, bright, quick-thinking individuals will have in regenerating the industry and ensuring these issues do not occur on such a large scale again. The sector is an exciting and ever evolving one to be involved with and would suit professionals who are not afraid to grapple with change and advancing technologies.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the technology sector and help them secure top talent."



Glocomms are the leading specialist recruiters for cyber security talent in the tech sector for Germany and Europe. Founded in 2013, the firm have worked for years to establish a network of skilled professionals and as a result are part of the Phaidon International group making them the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. Glocomms are based in 11+ office locations, with their German team calling Berlin home. Worlwide the firm has 750+ employees working tirelessly to provide the finest recruitment solutions to their clients, with an unrivalled track record. Glocomms have invested heavily in the training of their consultants to ensure they are using the best-in-class recruitment technology to enable quick, efficient and accurate hiring for all those involved. The team of ambitious consultants can advise on job opportunities across the width and breadth of Germany from Berlin to Hamburg, Frankfurt, Munich to Cologne. The firm allows companies to rest easy in the knowledge that their biggest worry of talent acquisition is in their safe, expert hands.



As well as providing permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions within the cybersecurity sector of the tech industry, Glocomms also have expertise spanning the tech sector, from enterprise solutions, commercial services, cloud & infrastructure, development & engineering and data & analytics. The industry is on the hunt for passionate professionals who can master the complexities of new technologies to push the industry forward and maintain it's fantastic customer relations and business plans. There is a plethora of cybersecurity positions available currently within the tech sector including: regional sales leader in IIot & ICS Security, head of marketing in information security, senior solutions architect, channel sales leader for threat & risk management and senior solutions engineer.



To find out more information about IT and Technology Jobs Deutschland visit https://www.glocomms.de/.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Glocomms Germany : +49 30 72 62 11 444.



- For more information about Glocomms Germany services, please go to https://www.glocomms.de/.



- Glocomms Germany supports organisations across Germany looking to secure key talent to help build the workforce of the future. The firm was established in 2013 and has extensive industry and candidate connections and a deep well of expertise in the specialist recruitment market.