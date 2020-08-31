Cyber Security Careers in Germany – An Industry in High Demand of Maintaining Cybersecurity Talent

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2020 -- This year has seen a drastic increase in the demand for cyber security professionals, largely due to the move from professionals working in office to working from home. Companies have had to invest heavily in cyber security procedures to ensure business critical information is protected during the work from home period which is set to last longer than anyone could have anticipated. This is a positive sign for cyber security professionals looking for career growth potential as the sector has an estimated 37% job growth increase every year for the next two years. Glocomms are highly aware of this demand and have been working with a skilled network of professionals to ensure clients and individuals are updated and informed on the industry changes during the current climate.



Technological advances and the new digital age have seen a huge increase in the use of technology across the world in a plethora of situations; spanning both work and home life. The acceleration of this usage has brought a wave of cybercrime, as cyber hackers have been infiltrating corporate and personal systems to steal data and risk businesses security. Business professionals are right to be wary of the consequences of a lack of cyber security being available, this is why the demand for ambitious individuals are vital for many companies to stay protected, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic when so many other environmental and social factors are a cause for concern. In the first six months of 2019, there were eight substantial data breaches which resulted in 3.2 billion records being compromised. The damages caused by cybercrime are estimated to be over $400bn per year, a huge dent in the global economy. Companies in Germany and worldwide understand the necessity of cyber security professionals to guarantee data protection and to reduce the cost cybercrime amounts to.



By redefining the traditional recruitment process, Glocomms have managed to successfully adapt to the changing environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With investment in client information communication to inform on any adaptations to the sourcing, selecting and securing of skilled candidates across the country and beyond, the firm have ensured their clients are aware of situations which may rock the sector. Part of the solution for this disruption has been to introduce remote onboarding processes such as video interviews, virtual conferencing and workforce consulting, to ensure both candidate and client receive high quality consulting despite the current climate. The firm have invested in the best in class training for their consultants to understand and master the use of the latest in recruitment technology to ensure the hiring process is fast paced and optimised for the best results.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the technology sector and help them secure top talent."



Glocomms have a wide range of cyber security career paths available for talented professionals looking to progress further in this high demand industry. Now is an exciting time to join with careers available across the country, from Berlin to Hamburg and Frankfurt to Munich. It has been reported that employment of information security analysts is set to grow by 32% from 2018 to 2028. Creating a fantastic recruitment market for those who are looking in the cyber security direction. With cyber security positions not being filled at a rate which can support the sector, an estimated 3.5 million cybersecurity jobs will be unfilled by 2021, now is the time for cybersecurity professionals to capitalise on their unique skills and join the workforce which needs them most. Glocomms are committed to solving the industry's main challenge of talent acquisition and provide unrivalled support for each candidate applying through the firm.



