Cyber Security Demand on the Rise in Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2021 -- Rapid digitisation during the pandemic changed the threat landscape for every organisation, in Europe and all over the world. This saw many countries seeking to adopt a new cyber security strategy, as was the case in Germany just before the Bundestag elections. One of the goals of that strategy is to ensure that "new technologies can be used securely, freely and in a self-determined manner." The necessity of this step is obvious as new statistics show that there is an urgent need for cyber security talent across Germany. The Federal Situation Report for Cybercrime revealed that every fourth to fifth German company with 500+ employees has already been a victim of ransomware attacks, for example. This is driving the demand for greater regulation and also for organisations to start investing more heavily in creating more robust cyber security defences via a comprehensive cyber security team.



As a cyber security recruiter, Glocomms has been focused on helping to ensure that organisations can reach the business-critical talent required to help respond to the current level of threat. The firm was established in 2013 and supports enterprises and individuals across Germany in most major locations, including Cologne, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Berlin and Munich. In addition to being a well-established cyber security recruiter the firm is also able to provide dedicated and specialist hiring support in many other areas of technology, including commercial services data & analytics, cloud & infrastructure and development & engineering. Flexibility and vision are key to this - Glocomms uses a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to create options for every situation. As a result, today the firm works with many different types of employers, from agile start-ups to well established tech brands. While Glocomms has resilient networks across the country in Germany this is not all the firm can offer, as it is also part of an international workforce of 1,000+.



Glocomms is a specialist cyber security recruiter with a wealth of resources to bring to the table. The firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years and has a strong network of professional connections. It is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Plus, the team at Glocomms has been trained extensively to ensure that standards of delivery are seamless, even during the challenging conditions of 2020. Glocomms ensures that consultants receive training and development on a regular basis and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Thanks to its market position as a go to cyber security recruiter there are currently many different roles available via Glocomms including Enterprise Account Executive, Cloud Engineer [Network Focused], B2C Back End Developer, Channel Development Manager and Fortinet FTE Security Consultant.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Paul Norman, Executive Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



