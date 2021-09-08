Cyber Security in BFSI Market to See Huge Growth by Hewlett Packard, Trend Micro, Check Point Software, Juniper Networks

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Cyber Security in BFSI Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cyber Security in BFSI market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Scope of the Report of Cyber Security in BFSI

As increasing risks of cyber threats, for these financial institutes such as Banks are facing the huge challenge of data breaches and having a strong requirement for strengthening cybersecurity postures. The financial sector faced thrice the cyber-attacks as compared to other industries. The increase in digital transactions rapidly is the major driver behind banks are investing in cybersecurity. For instance, Bank Negara Indonesia invested around Rp 800 billion for the development of digital banking in FY 2019. This type of investment majorly happens to improve the security system banking sector.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Solutions (Encryption, Antivirus/Anti-Malware, Firewall, Disaster Recovery, Others), Services (Risk & Threat Assessment, Consulting, Others)), Application (Banking, Insurance Companies, Family Offices, Other Financial Institutions), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), Breaches (Priviledge Misuse, Miscellaneous Error, Web Attacks, Crimeware, Point Of Sale, Others)



Market Trend:

- Increase Adoption of Mobile Apps and Web Portals

- Third Parties Will Continue To Be a Target

- Rise Cases of Cryptocurrency Hacks



Market Drivers:

- Increase In Financial Data Losses Including Card Data, Personal Identifiable Information Etc.

- Unauthorized Access To Bankâ€™s Network and Systems

- Increase Demand for Secure Sensitive Customer Information



Market Opportunities:

- The rise in E-Commerce Penetration across Industry Verticals

- Rising Internet Penetration Globally

- Increasing Investment in Cloud-Based Services and Solutions



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



