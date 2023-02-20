NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Cyber Security in Financial Services Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Cyber Security in Financial Services market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2017 to 2021 which is estimated and forecasted till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are FireEye, Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Fortinet Inc. (United States), McAfee LLC. (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), Juniper Networks (United States), Symantec Corporation (United States), IBM Corp. (United States).



Cyber security is specially designed to keep electronic information private and safe from damage or theft. It is widely used in banking to protect the customer's personal information. Rising cashless transactions and the use of online banking activities are major factors driving the global cyber security in financial services market growth.



On 2nd March 2021, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has acquired the Bridgecrew. The acquisition helps to deliver security across the full application lifecycle. With this acquisition, the company wants to accelerate the global presence and enhance capabilities, including adding new frameworks, expanding the number of checks, and increasing the depth of coverage.



Opportunities:

- Rising Implementation of Cyber Security In Financial Services can create Opportunities for the Market Growth



Influencing Market Trend

- Advancement in Technologies over the Globe

- Rising Frauds Related to Financial Services



Market Drivers

- Growing Reliance on data, Technology, and Interconnectivity with Companies Collecting, Storing, and Processing Massive Amounts of Data

- Increasing Applications of Cyber Security In Financial Services



Challenges:

- Stringent Guidelines Regarding the Application of Cyber Security In Financial Services



Analysis by Type (Cloud Security, Network Security, Application Security, Others), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium, Large), End-Use Verticals (BFSI, Business, Banks, Others), Service (Managed, Professional), Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premises)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [FireEye, Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Fortinet Inc. (United States), McAfee LLC. (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), Juniper Networks (United States), Symantec Corporation (United States), IBM Corp. (United States)]



- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Cyber Security in Financial Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2022-2027.



