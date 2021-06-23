Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Cyber Security In Smart Commercial Buildings Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Cyber Security In Smart Commercial Buildings Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global Cyber Security In Smart Commercial Buildings market. Key Players in Cyber Security In Smart Commercial Buildings Market are: Nelysis (United States), Accenture (Ireland), Acuity Brands (United States), Realcomm (United States), IIoT World (United States), IBM (United States), Intelligent Buildings (United States), ARC Advisory (United States), Advanced Microgrid Solutions (United States), ABB (Switzerland),



Brief Overview of Cyber Security In Smart Commercial Buildings:

The increased focus on cybersecurity for smart commercial buildings is driven by the ever-growing number of networked IoT devices and the convergence of IT security. Because of the development of the commercial building is turning smarter to become more comfortable, more energy-savvy, and more self-sustainable. The smart buildings heavily rely on interconnected and networked physical control sub-systems including heating and air conditioning devices, alarms, access control, and video surveillance systems, elevators, smoke detectors, and others. Though, this continuous interconnection of IoT devices makes smart buildings increasingly susceptible to cyber-attacks with expensive and destructive consequences.



In Jul 2020, Chinachem Group and Smart City Consortium announced an agreement to spur smart city development and elevate cybersecurity standards in Hong Kong. Because of this strategic initiative the company is enhancing its market reach.



Market Trend

- Increase Investment in Research and Development

- Continuous Advancement in Technology

- Rising Awareness towards Cyber Security Benefits

-



Market Drivers

- Development of Smart City Projects

- High Availability of Smart Components Such as Sensors, Actuators, Microchips, and Others

- Growing Demand of Commercial Applications Such as Smart Office Building, Healthcare Facilities, Education Facilities, and Others

-



Market Challenges

- High Cost Associated With Cyber Security in Smart Commercial Buildings



The Cyber Security In Smart Commercial Buildings Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Components (Hardware, Software, Services), Services (Advisory Services, Assessment Services, Managed Services), Solutions (Security, Fire Safety, Lighting, Monitoring, HVAC, Energy Management), Industry Verticals (Retail, Banking & Financial Services, Hospitality, Government, Healthcare, Others)



Geographically Global Cyber Security In Smart Commercial Buildings markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Cyber Security In Smart Commercial Buildings markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



