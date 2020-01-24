Cyber Security Insurance Market 2020 Analysis by Types & Applications, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Key Players, Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2025

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2020 -- Global cyber security insurance market is driven by several factors such as increase in the demand for safety of the data which is likely to boost the demand for the market. In addition, there has been a shift in technology, which is likely to boost the demand for the cyber security insurance market in the estimated forecast period.



Moreover, with the advent of technology, there has been an increase in the addition of several features, which boosts the demand for the market. In addition, increase in demand for encryption is one of the factor which is likely to boost the demand for the cyber security market. Furthermore, need for the prevention of stealing of private data and need for prevention of attacks is also likely to enhance the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period.



In addition, there is a rapid rise in the digital transaction and banking which is one of the major factor which has led to the demand for the cyber security which is likely to boost the demand for the market. Furthermore, increase in the use of IOT in several business and developments of websites and cyber networks is one of the major factor which is one of the major factor which is likely to enhance the growth of the market for cyber security. In addition, there has been a rapid rise in the use of cloud computing systems and use of digitalization for encryption of data, which is more prone to the invasion of security, thereby boosting the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. However, several factors such as increase in the costs of the insurance policies and lack of awareness among consumers is likely to inhibit the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period.



Global cyber security insurance market is segmented into several factors such as type of methods of deployment, it can be segmented into cloud based systems, non- cloud based systems. On the basis of segments of users, it is further sub- segmented as high end market users and low end market users, and mid-range market users. On the basis of distribution channel, it is fragmented as specialized stores, online stores and several others. On the basis of areas covered in geography, the market can further be bifurcated as North America, Asia Pacific, MEA and LATAM. APAC is the fastest growing region in the cyber security insurance market.



Based on the industry vertical the cyber insurance market can be further bifurcated into BFSI, ICT, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and others. Among these, BFSI sector had the highest market share in 2017 and will continue to dominate in the forecast period. ICT is poised to grow with the highest growth rate of 27.8% in the forecast period due to the fact that the amount of data generated by these companies is the largest and eventually more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Healthcare segment is also expected to grow significantly due to the HIPAA regulation implemented in the North America.



The major players in this industry include American International Group (AIG), The Chubb Corporation, XL Group, Travelers, Beazley, CAN, Liberty Mutual, BCS Insurance, AXIS Insurance Group and Allied World.



Key segments of the global Cyber security insurance market



Organization Size Overview:





- SME



- Mid-market



- Large enterprises





Industry Overview:





- BFSI



- ICT



- Healthcare



- Manufacturing



- Retail



- Others





Regional Overview:





- North America





- U.S.



- Canada









- Europe





- UK



- Germany



- Rest of Europe









- Asia-Pacific





- India



- China



- Rest of Asia-Pacific









- Rest of the World





