Cyber Security Jobs - a Burgeoning Market

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2021 -- Cybercrime is an area that simply doesn't sleep and is continually evolving to enable bad actors to profit. New research has found that many are now engaging with advanced security avoidance techniques to enable 'cryptojacking'. Vaguely similar to carjacking, cybercriminals hold up an individual by forcing access to their computer in order to mine for cryptocurrencies. This is usually achieved using malware that installs legitimate cryptocurrency mining software which has been tampered with so that any cryptocurrency that is found is then redirected to an external wallet that belongs to the criminals. Researchers who were investigating this technique have identified a new algorithm that is significantly more advanced than those that came before. Cryptojacking attacks tend to be aimed both at database servers and application servers. It is an effective technique that is getting increasingly more sophisticated as cybercriminals seek to find new ways to compromise security for profit.



Cyber security jobs are vital in this current era of accelerated evolution of cybercrime. Glocomms is an IT and technology recruitment agency with extensive experience in recruitment in this field, as well as others such as enterprise solutions, cloud and infrastructure and development and engineering. The firm was established in 2013, created to help innovators and organisations throughout the IT industry solve the key challenge of talent. Those looking for cyber security jobs will find opportunities across the UK - Glocomms reach extends to all major cities, including London, Manchester and Birmingham as well as many locations in between. The firm combines this nationwide expertise in the UK with a broad international reach as it is part of a 750-strong global workforce that reaches across 60 countries. As a member of the Phaidon International group Glocomms is also a go to recruitment partner of choice for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises.



Glocomms has evolved alongside the technology sector and the team is focused on remaining at the cutting edge of development. Consultants receive ongoing training and use best-in-class technology to be able to provide optimum support to candidates and companies within this field. From agile start-ups to large international organisations, the firm designs a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that allow it to serve the individual needs of each business it partners with. Whether in the field of cyber security jobs, or another area of technology, talented people can rely on Glocomms to enable them to take career-defining next steps. Glocomms has established a network of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals in IT and nurtured connections with organisations across the spectrum. It's this relationship management that ensures there are a wealth of opportunities in cyber security jobs - and the wider sector - via Glocomms UK. These include: Key Account Manager, VP Global Sales, Salesforce Administrator, Cyber Cloud Security Consultant and IT Product Manager.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Paul Norman, Executive Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more about Cyber Security Jobs visit https://www.glocomms.co.uk.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact Glocomms UK: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800.



- For more information about Glocomms UK services, please go to https://www.glocomms.co.uk/.



- Glocomms UK goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.