Cyber Security Jobs in the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- 2021 is set to be a very exciting year for the cybersecurity sector in the UK. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has indicated, in their 2020 annual sectoral analysis, a record investment in the cyber sector now worth £8.9 billion. Despite the difficult economic situation that the UK has been in as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the industry recorded a new record quantity of cyber security deals, equating to over £821 million. The report also revealed that more than half of firms are now based outside of London and the South East, highlighting the growing strength of the sector across all nations and regions of the UK - which has contributed to regional prosperity as well as strengthening cyber resilience for numerous organisations. Glocomms have a plethora of cyber security roles available both in the UK and internationally.



Establish in 2013, Glocomms' worldwide team of over 750 consultants is dedicated to providing effective hiring solutions for businesses in the IT & tech sector. The consultants work ardently using best-in-class recruiting technologies and strategies to deliver optimum results for all parties involved in the hiring process. Glocomms is the UK's leading IT and technology recruitment agency and has a wealth of industry and market knowledge which directly influences their strategy. The firm is also committed to ensuring that its clients are up-to-date on industry news and current affairs that could have an impact on their talent search. Glocomms offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions and is the chosen recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International Group. The organisation works with clients of all sizes, from fresh start-ups to multinational enterprises, to allow their applicants to choose the size and type of team and organisation they work for. Glocomms are committed to providing each client with innovative recruiting options as their consultants understand how each search for talent brings its own nuances and circumstances.



Glocomms are proud of their capacity to provide IT businesses throughout the UK with peace of mind as they address their greatest business challenge: talent acquisition. The firm offers bespoke recruitment solutions to a number of sectors in the British tech industry from commercial services, enterprise solutions, cloud and infrastructure, cyber security, development and engineering and data and analytics. There are exciting prospects in each of these fields for talented professionals looking to advance their career. At present, roles available through Glocomms include, Technical Consultant Microsoft 365, Microsoft Security Engineer, Oracle DBA, Salesforce Tech Lead, Enterprise Account Executive DACH, Finance Project Manager, Partner Account Manager DACH, Salesforce Developer, Regional Sale Manager – Central, Cloud Engineer & many more. Get in touch with Glocomms' friendly consultants today to find out how you could define your next career move or source talent for your business.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



