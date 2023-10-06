Cyber Security Market Demand Analysis, Financial Insights, Business Growth Strategies and Opportunity Outlook to 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2023 -- The global Cyber Security Market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 173.5 billion in 2022 to 266.2 billion USD by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2022 to 2027, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Increment in target-based cyberattacks that causes operational disruptions, Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture (CSMA) approaches becoming more popular, and the rising demand for cyber-savvy boards are some factors driving the cyber security market growth.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Cyber Security Market"



562 - Tables

58 - Figures

494 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=505



What is Cybersecurity?



MarketsandMarkets defines cyber security, as a set of technologies, processes, and practices to fortify critical systems such as networks, physical devices, programs, information from unauthorized access, insider threats, and malicious attacks. These cyberattacks can affect the data transmission across the networks, cause operational disruptions, and result in money extortion/ransomware.



Competitive overview:



The cyber security market is led by some of the globally established players such as IBM, Cisco, Check Point, Trellix, Trend Micro and others. These players have adopted various growth strategies such as partnerships, agreements, collaboration, acquisitions, and product developments to increase their market presence.



IBM is a computer, technology, and IT consulting corporation. The company offers cyber security solutions, including IAM, cloud security, application security, network projection, intelligence and operations, data protection, and endpoint security. It also offers cyber security services, including data security services, security intelligence and operations, consulting, secure engineering and application security, and security strategy risk and compliance. IBM's security division offers next-generation security threat intelligence solutions and services in the cybersecurity market. The company offers its services to various industries including supply chain, financial services, automotive, real estate, food safety, identity, and international trade. It has a global reach in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.



Apart from large vendors, some SMEs, and start-ups such as DataVisor, RevBits, WiJungle, BluVector, Aristi Labs, Imperva, Securden, Algosec, Cynet, and Nozomi Networks are also evolving in the cyber security market. The primary goals of RevBits cyber security are the creation of cutting-edge security software and unmatched cyber incident services. It offers cyber security products and services dedicated to producing cutting-edge security software and unequaled cyber incident services. The company's software solutions protect organizations in the following areas: endpoint security, next-generation anti-phish and privileged access management. All solutions may be managed through a unified dashboard interface, the RevBits Cyber Intelligence Platform. This single sign-on environment allows administrators to customize their management dashboard and delivers cross-platform alert notifications.



Get Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=505



According to MnM's market evaluation framework, most companies opt for inorganic growth strategies to maintain their position in the market. The number of deals increased by around 50-60% relatively in the period 2020-2021. These deals collectively include partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, and alliances. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there was a sudden decline in product launches and business expansion activities. However, from 2021 onwards, companies are expected to follow organic growth strategies to provide cyber security solutions and services to end users, which, on the other hand, would help companies in increasing their market revenue.



Browse Other Reports:



Network Management System Market



Cybersecurity Insurance Market



Student Information System Market



AI in Project Management Market



Edge Data Center Market



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cyber-security-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cyber-security.asp