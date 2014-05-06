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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Cyber Security Market (IAM, Encryption, DLP, Risk and Compliance Management, IDS/IPS, UTM, Firewall, Antivirus/Antimalware, SVM/SIEM, Disaster Recovery, DDoS Mitigation, Web Filtering, Security Services) - Global Advancements, Forecasts & Analysis (2014-2019)
In the report, cyber security market is defined as a combination of market for security types and services. The security types segment of cyber security includes sub-segments such as network security, endpoint security, application security, content security, wireless security and cloud security while consulting services, design and integration, risk and threat assessment, managed security services, and training and education are the sub-segments under services segment. The playing fields of the market are aerospace, defense, intelligence, government, public utilities, healthcare, telecom and IT, manufacturing, retail and others.
With change in business environment due to Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) model, cloud-based services and wireless communication, the security requirements are also showing signs of evolution. Cyber security market comprises innovative and sophisticated cyber solutions. The technologies are showing continuous growth patterns. Antivirus and antimalware solution is expected to acquire the highest market share during the forecast period among all major technologies owing to increase in adoption of such solutions by organizations of multiple sizes as well as consumers. Increase in number of sophisticated threats along with the rapid adoption of cloud-based services is expected to keep the market growing for such solutions in the coming years.
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Next Generation Firewall (NGFW), an advanced version of the firewall that filters network and internet-based traffic concentrating on application-specific granular security type and helps to detect application-specific attacks is another major solution having significant share among all solutions. NGFWs blend the features of traditional firewall with Quality of Service (QoS) context in order to provide effective detection. It deploys the functionalities of first-generation network firewalls and network Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS), Secure Socket Layer (SSL) and Secure Shell (SSH) inspection, reputation-based malware filtering and Active Directory integration support. Rapid growth in internet usage, advanced persistent threats, transition from network layer to application and file layer attacks are the key emerging trends responsible for increasing the demand of such solutions.
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