"Cyber-Security Market - Global Forecast & Trends (2012 - 2017)" Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- "Cyber-Security Market - Global Forecast & Trends (2012 - 2017) (Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance Management, Data Encryption, Data Leakage Prevention Solution, Data Recovery Solutions, UTM, Anti-Virus, IPS/IDS, Web Filtering, Fire-Wall, Vulnerability Management) Advanced Technologies, Geographical Analysis & Competitive Landscape"
Cyber Security is projected to be among the fastest growing segments of the Information Technology (IT) sector in the next 3 to 5 years, with significant potential investments from companies to secure their computing environment. Cyber security providers offer systematic method to guarantee vulnerabilities and threats are blocked at each layer through application of industry compliant security products and services.
The Cyber Security Market report focuses on a wide array of technology & solutions specifically used for different applications in the cyber security scenario, depending on their features and performance. The security types market is on the rise due to increased adoption of cloud computing, networks, data centers, and wireless communication devices. Whereas, the service side is driven by the need to service cyber security installations with security operations, managed security services, and consulting services. In all countries, the private sector accounts for most of the cyber security spending, with an exception of the U.S., where government spending is about equivalent to that of the private sector.
Cyber Security market in 2011 was worth $63.7 billion, and is expected to grow to about $120.1 billion by 2017. It is expected to have a healthy CAGR of 11.3% from 2012 to 2017. North America, Western Europe, and APAC regions are emerging market, whereas Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Eastern Europe regions are considered as high growth markets. In 2011, North America accounted for about 40.1% of the global revenue, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2012 to 2017. Western Europe and APAC are estimated to contribute $28.1 billion and $25.9 billion, respectively, by 2017; at a CAGR of 10.1% and 13.4%, from 2012 to 2017.
The report deals with the market trends in Cyber Security and the growth associated with it. It also analysis the various factors that will drive and restrain the market over the next 5 years.
Scope of the report
This research report categorizes the Cyber Security Market on the basis of security type, service type, technology & solutions, and geography.
On the basis of Security Type
The market by security types are classified on the basis of network, end-point, application, content, and wireless.
