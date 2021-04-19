Cyber Security Market Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2028

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The global cyber security market size is expected to reach USD 311.73 Billion at a steady CAGR of 7.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady cyber security market revenue growth is due to increase in the number of data breaches and increasing deployment to the cloud, driven by the digitization shift across various industries, sectors, and verticals.



Adoption of cloud-based services in various industries has increased thus driving growth of the cyber security market to a significant extent. Enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud-based services as this is less expensive and does not require an IT infrastructure setup. Cloud deployment leads to vulnerabilities in software and makes information easily accessible by cyber criminals. Companies are focused on improving their cyber security software to protect their data from cyber-attacks.



Market Dynamics:



The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Cyber Security market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Cyber Security market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Cyber Security market.



The key players profiled in the report are IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, CyberArk, Forcepoint, McAfee, Microsoft, F5 Networks, Oracle, and Fortinet.



Emergen Research has segmented the global cyber security market on the basis of component, solution, services, security type, deployment, organization size, end-use, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Threat Intelligence

Identity and Access Management

Security and Vulnerability Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Others (Others include threat intelligence platforms, SIEM, and incident forensics)

Encryption

Data Loss Prevention

Network DLP

Storage/ Data Center DLP

Endpoint DLP

Unified Threat Management

Firewall

Antivirus/ Antimalware

Intrusion Detection Systems/ Intrusion Prevention Systems

Network-based

Host-based

Wireless

Disaster Recovery

Distributed Denial of Service

Web Filtering

Others (Other solutions include application whitelisting and patch management)



Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Professional Services

Design and Integration

Risk and Threat Assessment

Consulting

Training and Education

Support and Maintenance

Managed Security Services



Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Application Security

Network Security

Cloud Security

Endpoint Security

Others



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-Premises



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Government and Defense

Healthcare

BFSI

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Retail

Others



Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:



North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Radical Highlights of the Cyber Security Market Report:



Comprehensive overview of the Cyber Security market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Cyber Security market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis



Global Cyber Security Market has been developing at a rapid rate and is contributing significantly to the global economy in terms of revenue, growth rate, sales, market share, and size. The Global Cyber Security Market report is a comprehensive research document that provides valuable insights to the readers to understand the fundamentals of the Cyber Security market.



Thank you for reading our report. To request a customization or for further inquiries, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored meet to your needs.

