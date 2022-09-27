Cyber Security Market to Garner 8.7% CAGR During 2021 to 2026 – GlobalData Plc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2022 -- The latest publication by GlobalData Plc titled Cyber Security Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Type (Enterprise, Consumer), Product (Security Consulting, Managed Service Providers, Identity and Access Management), Vertical, Enterprise Size, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2026 predicts the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2026.



The analysts at GlobalData Plc predict the cyber security market growth to be driven by the newly minted work-from-home model and increasing regulatory & government focus on data localization. The Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest revenue-generating regional segment of the cyber security market. The evolving BYOD trend in China, India, and Japan is expected to favor growth over the forecast period.



Cyber Security Market Players

This cyber security market report analysis classifies the top market participants and players launching innovative solutions, products, and services to gain a competitive edge in the market. The players are taking strategic initiatives to ensure they maintain their dominance in the market.



Top Cyber Security Players include:



- Microsoft Corp.: Microsoft Corp (Microsoft) develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices. In August 2022, Microsoft launched Microsoft Defender Experts for XDR for companies seeking security services to expand and widen their existing security operations center. In October 2021, Microsoft acquired Two Hat Security Ltd, a Canada-based developer of AI-powered community management software for user protection and online safety.



- IBM Corp.: International Business Machines Corp (IBM) is a provider of information technology (IT) products and services. The company manufactures and sells system hardware and software, and offers infrastructure, hosting, and consulting services. In February 2022, IBM launched IBM FlashSystem Cyber Vault to help businesses with faster and efficient detection and recovery from potential cyberattacks.



- Fortinet Inc.: Fortinet Inc (Fortinet) is a provider of enterprise-level next-generation firewalls and network security solutions. In July 2021, Fortinet integrated and automated cyber security solutions, and announced the FortiGate 3500F Next-Generation Firewall, to protect hybrid data centers against cyberattacks.



- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Palo Alto Networks Inc (Palo Alto) provides cyber security services to enterprises, government, and service providers. In February 2022, the company introduced Cortex XSIAM: an AI-driven platform that can revolutionize the way data, analytics, and automation are deployed by security organizations.



- CISCO: Cisco Systems Inc (Cisco) is an integrator of internet-based technologies across networking, security, collaboration, applications, and the cloud. In May 2022, Cisco launched a new cyber security assessment tool for SMBs operating in the APAC region. In May 2022, Cisco's Duo launched new data centers in Mumbai, India as a part of their global expansion strategy.



Some other players covered in this report are:



- Accenture PLC

- BAE Systems Plc

- Thales SA

- Akamai Technologies

- NortonLifeLock Inc.

- Splunk Inc.

- F5 Networks Inc.

- Trend Micro Inc.

- Palantir Technologies Inc.

- CrowdStrike Inc.



Cyber Security Market Scope



- Cyber security market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of revenue opportunities from the security hardware, security software, and security services markets.

- Cyber security market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of revenue opportunities from the key vertical industry segments.

- Cyber security market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of revenue opportunities from the enterprise size band perspective.

- The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the cybersecurity market.

- Company snapshots: analysis of the market position of leading service providers in the cybersecurity market.

- Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.



Cyber Security Market Segments



Cyber Security Type Outlook



- Consumer Cyber Security



o Consumer Cyber Security Product Outlook



- Enterprise Cyber Security



o Enterprise Cyber Security IT Infrastructure Outlook



o Enterprise Cyber Security Vertical Outlook



- Cyber Security Regional Outlook



