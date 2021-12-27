Cyber Security Teams Continue to Be Understaffed Despite the Increase in Ransomware Attacks

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2021 -- Cyber security has become a top priority, especially given the number of operations that moved to a remote basis during 2020 and early 2021. Nevertheless, globally 61% of organisations say their cyber security teams are understaffed. A small business is hacked every 19 seconds in the UK and this year has also seen a vast increase in the number of ransomware attacks targeting big enterprises and national infrastructure. As a result, the cyber security industry is growing at an exponential pace with businesses moving quickly to keep up with the latest threats and optimise investment in tech and protection. Crucial to that protection are the cyber security professionals who are able to understand and navigate the global threat landscape when it comes to cyber security. With the cost of the average data breach coming in at £1.79 million it's more important than ever before for organisations to have dedicated cyber security programme in place.



Established in 2013, Glocomms is a cyber security recruiter able to support organisations looking to increase capacity in this vital operational area. In addition to providing expert cyber security support the firm also has expertise in a number of different areas including commercial services, cloud & infrastructure, development & engineering, data & analytics and enterprise solutions. Working with a broad spectrum of businesses is made possible by a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that can be tailored to individual recruitment needs. The firm has also built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years, as well as contacts with employers across the industry. The firm is the ideal cyber security recruiter for individuals looking to take a career-defining next step and also for enterprises focused on expanding critical teams. Glocomms' work is nationwide - the firm has a presence in most major cities across the UK, including London, Manchester and Birmingham.



In addition to being well-established in the UK the British Glocomms team is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers 1,000+. It is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. This combination of British and international reach and expertise is a vital resource for a cyber security recruiter operating in a market that is truly global. The firm invests heavily in its own people to create an agile and resilient internal workforce. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As a well-established cyber security recruiter, with expertise across a broad spectrum of fields, Glocomms is able to offer many different roles. These include Business Analyst Community Cloud, Cisco Network Engineer, MS Teams Engineer and Director of Sales.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Paul Norman, Executive Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more about Cyber security recruiter visit https://www.glocomms.co.uk.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact Glocomms UK: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800.



For more information about Glocomms UK services, please go to https://www.glocomms.co.uk/.



About Glocomms UK

Glocomms UK goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.