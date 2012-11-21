Cyberonics, Inc. (CYBX) - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Market Research Report

New Healthcare research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Cyberonics, Inc. (Cyberonics) is a neuromodulator company, based in the US. Cyberonics designs, develops and markets medical devices for the treatment of epilepsy and other debilitating neurological or psychiatric diseases. The company provides a therapy called vagus nerve stimulation (VNS), which is made up of a generator. A lead is attached from the generator to the vagus nerve, which supplies appropriate stimulation to the vagus nerve. It also includes equipment that helps in implantation surgery and instruction manuals and magnets to suspend or induce stimulation manually. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the US. It uses a combination of direct sales representatives and independent distributors in international markets. It also has an office in Brussels, Belgium. Cyberonics is headquartered in Houstan, Texas, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Cyberonics, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Neurostimulation Devices Market to 2018 - Technological Advances and Robust Pipeline with Multi-Indication Potential and Non-Invasive Therapies to Drive Growth
- Qiagen N.V. (QIA) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Cepheid (CPHD) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- C. R. Bard, Inc. (BCR) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Sorin S.p.A. (SRN) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- St. Jude Medical, Inc. (STJ) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Roche Diagnostics Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- DiaSorin S.p.A (DIA) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Trinity Biotech Plc (TRIB) - Product Pipeline Analysis