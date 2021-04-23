Cybersecurity Careers

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2021 -- Cyber security has quickly become one of the most pressing issues for businesses across the world. This has been reflected in the sharp uptake of firms investing in cyber security spending over the last year. This is partly due to the global pandemic as the increase in remote working calls for a greater focus on cybersecurity, because of the greater exposure to cyber risk. Megan Hannes, Cyber Product Head for Hiscox said, "Managing [cyber security] in one office location has morphed into managing [cyber security] in huge numbers of workspaces across the country, almost overnight. The pandemic-induced chaos has bred opportunities for [cyber criminals], and they've been taking advantage".



Glocomms, founded in 2013, is one of Germany's and Europe's leading professional IT and Technology recruitment agencies when it comes to securing for business-critical talent. The firm is part of the award-winning Phaidon International Group, thus making them the preferred recruitment partner for hundreds of internationally acclaimed organisations. The firm boasts a team of over 750 assiduous consultants, located throughout every corner of the world, who strive to provide their clients with ongoing support and their candidates with the best possible hiring options. Glocomms' Berlin-based consultants' specialist knowledge enables them to advise on job opportunities throughout Germany, from Hamburg to Frankfurt, Munich and Cologne. The firm's main objective is to provide peace of mind to businesses and organisations, enabling them to rest safe in the knowledge that their recruitment needs are in expert hands. Striving to ensure quick, effective and long-lasting recruitment decisions, Glocomms invests heavily in the training and development of their consultants. This ensures that best-practice hiring strategies are always implemented, whilst also utilising cutting-edge recruiting technologies - to seamlessly secure and place top-talent.



Across Germany there is a high demand for ambitious professionals in the IT and Technology industry, seeking a long and rewarding career. As a leading tech firm, Glocomms presents individualised recruitment solutions for a plethora of sectors, these include, commercial services, enterprise solutions, cloud and infrastructure, cyber security, development and engineering and data and analytics. Positions currently available include: Senior Account Manager DACH, Salesforce Consultant – Remote Role, Enterprise Account Executive EMEA, Regional Sales Manager DACH, SAP Sales Executive, Presales Consultant DACH, Commercial Account Executive DACH, Enterprise Account Executive DACH, Sr Enterprise Account Executive, Channel Account Manager DACH, Sales Director DACH and, Global Account Executive. These openings are just a selection of some of the exciting opportunities now available through Glocomms. To cement your next career step or to secure business-critical talent for your organisation – get in touch with a member of the Glocomms team today.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



