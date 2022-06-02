New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Cybersecurity Consulting Services Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Cybersecurity Consulting Services market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

McAfee (United States), BlackBerry (Canada), Symantec (United States), OneNeck IT Solutions (United States), Accenture (Ireland), Capgemini (France), CyberSecOp (United States), Deloitte (United Kingdom), VMware (United States), Sophos (United Kingdom), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel).



Scope of the Report of Cybersecurity Consulting Services

With the growth in cyber-attacks and data breaches costing business and the public sector billions every year. An estimated two million cyber-attacks in 2018 resulted in more than USD 45 billion in losses worldwide. Thereby, cybersecurity is becoming a vital part of every organization in order to protect their businesses and assets. Cybersecurity consulting companies provide delivering services and solutions that ensure continuous security assurance for business, and government entities. They help organizations improve the efficiency of their business and IT operations and technology strategies for security and risk management. In addition to consulting, these firms also often provide product recommendations and implementation services for specific security technologies.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Third Party Risk Management, Governance, Risk & Compliance, Network Security Consulting, Incident Response Services, Data Breach Incident Management, Others), Organization Size (SMEâ€™s, Large Organizations), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Government, IT & Telecom, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, Others), Organization Type (Public, Private)



Opportunities:

The Rapid Adoption of Cybersecurity Consulting Services across the SMEs



Market Drivers:

Cyber security Attacks are on the Rise

The Massive Increased in Amount of Data Further Rising the Risks of Cyber Attacks

Stringent Data Security Laws Fuelling the Adoption of Consulting Services



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Latest Market Insights:

On 7 Jan 2020, Accenture has agreed to acquire Symantec's Cyber Security Services business from Broadcom, Inc. The acquisition will make Accenture Security one of the leading providers of managed security services, further enhancing its ability to help companies rapidly anticipate, detect and respond to cyber threats.



On 6 March 2020, Accenture has acquired Context Information Security, a leading cyber defense consultancy, previously owned by parent company Babcock International Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. This acquisition is expected to accelerate the growth of the company's Security in the U.K. and internationally. and In 2017, Canadian technology giant BlackBerry has announced the launch of its new general data protection regulation (GDPR) and automotive Cybersecurity Consulting services, aimed at mitigating public security risks.



