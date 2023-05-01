Cybersecurity for Connected Aircraft Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Harris, Honeywell Aerospace, Airbus Group

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Cybersecurity for Connected Aircraft Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cybersecurity for Connected Aircraft market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Argus Cyber Security Ltd (Israel), Honeywell Aerospace (United States), SITA (Switzerland), Intelligent CIO (United Kingdom), Airbus Group Inc. (United States), Collins Aerospace (United States), Boeing Company (United States), CISCO Systems Inc. (United States), DXC Technology (United States), Harris Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States)



Scope of the Report of Cybersecurity for Connected Aircraft

As modern aircraft become progressively connected, they become more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. The modern, e-enabled aircraft are available with advanced Ethernet and can-based system architectures that drive business but subject airlines and passengers to cyber risks. The key element to increase the safety of aviation, are highly advanced onboard information technology (IT) systems, and also a cause for concern as the systems pose the potential for creating a cybersecurity threat which could harm the safety of flight. The aviation industry worldwide is benefitting vastly from new levels of digitization and connectivity and is also concerning threats. Connectivity of aircraft systems, with traditional information technologies, aviation-specific protocols and RF communications, have continued the attack surface to the aircraft, whether on the ground or in flight.



The Global Cybersecurity for Connected Aircraft Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Cockpit, Ground Systems, Passenger Cabin, Aircraft Connectivity), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), Components (Software, Solution), Connectivity (Inflight Connectivity, Air-to-Air Connectivity, Air-to-Ground Connectivity)



Market Opportunities:

- The number of data communication associations and interactions between an aircraft and the ground systems supporting it are constantly increasing. The use of 5G networks is estimated to grow across the aviation sector.and is estimated to reach approx. USD 500 million. But, 5G has several cybersecurity challenges, with the European NIS Cooperation group asserting, 5G will increase the overall attack surface and the number of potential entry points for attackers.



Market Drivers:

- Rising Concerns Regarding Cyber Attacks

- Stringent Government Regulations



Market Trend:

- Increased Digitization of Air-Traffic Management (ATM) and Information Systems

- Technological Developments Required to Support Passenger Traffic



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



