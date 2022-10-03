Cybersecurity in Automotive to Witness Emergence of Dominant Players Including BMW, Denso, Ford, Hyundai, Tesla – GlobalData Plc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2022 -- The latest publication titled Cybersecurity in Automotive – Thematic Research has been added to GlobalData Plc report store. Cybersecurity in vehicles has been extensive, defending both the frontend and backend of vehicle systems and all the infrastructure upon which connected cars rely. Cyberattacks are frequent and increasingly complex, perpetrated by those furthering a geopolitical cause or attackers intent on making money. They affect every industry, and companies are becoming increasingly aware of the need for strong cyber defenses. As automakers increasingly rely on over-the-air (OTA) updates to remotely add or upgrade vehicle features, cybersecurity efforts will be needed to ensure these methods are insulated from threat actors.



Cybersecurity in Automotive Latest Highlights



- HoribaMira aids the industry to adapt to a changing regulatory landscape. HoribaMira also has many configurable, securely connected 5G Assured connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) facilities across an 850-acre proving ground. This includes 1.5km of highway, a 300-meter circular tarmac platform, a fully connected multi-storey car park specifically for testing parking features, and a miniature city with a mix of urban junction types and infrastructure.

- Rhebo has been planning on increasing cybersecurity in the vehicle manufacturing stage. Rhebo introduced the Industrial Protector to monitor the ICS for the German plant of one of the world's largest automotive manufacturers. This plant had a production cell with more than 300 devices.

- Karamba addresses the issue of cyberattacks with the XGuard platform by offering security for the automotive industry throughout a vehicle's lifetime.



Cybersecurity in Automotive Trends



The report highlights the key trends in detail.

- Patent trends

- Company filings trends

- Hiring trends

- Social media trends



Cybersecurity Market Players in Automotive Sector



Leading cybersecurity adopters in automotive



- BMW: In November 2021, BMWi Ventures, the company's venture capital unit, announced a strategic investment in Upstream. In 2019 Upstream joined the BMWStartup Garage program, BMW's venture client unit that shares ideas with more than 1,000 startups in 30 countries every year. The program looks for innovations that deliver tangible benefits for the company's products, services, systems, and processes.

- Denso

- Continental

- Ford

- General Motors (GM)

- Hyundai

- Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)

- Mercedes-Benz

- Tesla

- Toyota

- Volkswagen



Leading cybersecurity vendors



- Accenture: Accenture made several acquisitions in 2020 and 2021 to add to its cybersecurity portfolio, including French cybersecurity services company Openminded and cyber defense company Sentor. In August 2021, Accenture was the victim of an attack by ransomware group LockBit, which targeted Accenture with a $50 million ransom for 6TB of stolen data.

- Alphabet

- Check Point Software

- Cisco

- Cloudflare

- CrowdStrike

- Darktrace

- Dell Technologies

- Fortinet

- IBM

- Microsoft

- Palantir Technologies

- Palo Alto Networks

- Rapid7

- Splunk

- Trellix

- Zscaler



Specialist cybersecurity vendors in automotive



- Argus CyberSecurity: Its most recent collaboration was with Microsoft Azure in March 2021, bringing Azure IoT to Argus' end-to-end cybersecurity suite that gives vehicle manufacturers full visibility into the cyber health of their fleet. Argus also won two awards in 2021 for developing vehicle ECU penetration testing technology.

- BlackBerry

- Cybellum

- GuardKnox

- HoribaMira

- Majenta Solutions

- Panasonic

- Telefónica

- Tencent Keen Security Lab (Keen Lab)

- Upstream Security

- WISeKey



