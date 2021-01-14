Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2021 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Cybersecurity in Banking - Thematic Market 2019-2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Cybersecurity in Banking - Thematic market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



The Major Players Covered in this Report: IBM, Check Point, Palo Alto Networks, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, BAE Systems, CrowdStrike, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Sophos, Idemia Thales, Accenture, Lexis-Nexis, FiVerity, Checkmarx, Armis, Thales, Idemia, iSignthis, One Identity, CyberArk, Trustwave, Wipro, HSBC, CaixaBank, Goldman Sachs, Danske Bank, Santander, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank



Cyberattacks are becoming ever more sophisticated, with the threat of AI-powered attacks looming. Phishing attacks prey on vulnerable and naïve customers. For cybercriminals, ransomware is the most lucrative type of attack. Due to the sensitive personal data they hold, banks must do everything possible to prevent and respond to cyberattacks. This is why it is now imperative that banks have a robust cybersecurity strategy supported by leading infrastructure and security services.



This report provides in-depth analysis of trends in the cybersecurity market that will shape the banking space over the coming years.



Scope

- Cyber-aware financial services providers define their defensive positions in five key areas: resilience, vigilance, security, identity and trust, and risk awareness.

- Priority cyber investments for banks center on channel and access and infrastructure, split across device security, user and identity, security services, and security engineering .

- Global security revenues in retail banking will reach $9.8bn by 2024, up from $7.9bn in 2019.



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



