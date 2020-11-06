Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- Cybersecurity in Medical Devices - Thematic study will help you investigate a detailed division of the market by the end user/industry, by best in class product type and by geography with creation, income, utilization, export & import data in these areas, crunching historical data along with primaries and opinion leaders and industry experts interview and estimate with detailed driving factors for forcasted period.



Summary

The global healthcare industry is increasingly embracing digital technologies, such as cloud, Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), remote monitoring, and more, to deliver the best patient care. However, as more digital technologies are utilized, the greater potential there is for cyberattack. Healthcare data is particularly sensitive to cyberattack, since healthcare cyber breaches often involve loss of sensitive personal information and medical records. Digitally-connected medical devices are also susceptible to cyberattack, and interference with how these devices operate could potentially lead to patient harm or even death. Health system data breaches have occurred in the past and continue to occur. In 2019, there were 510 healthcare breaches of 500 records or more (up from 371 in 2018) reported to the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which in total affected over 41 million patient records.

Hospitals and health systems have historically been slow to adapt to changing technologies, preferring established methods of practice in most arenas. However, as the importance of cybersecurity in healthcare is becoming increasingly apparent, healthcare providers are now beginning to shift to prioritizing data protection and cybersecurity.



Top Cybersecurity in Medical Devices - Thematic Manufacturers:

BlackBerry, Broadcom, Check Point Software, Cisco Systems, FireEye, Fortinet, IBM, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Secureworks, Verizon, Balbix, Beyond Identity, Bitglass, Cybereason, Darktrace, ForgeRock, Palantir Technologies, Recorded Future, Secret Double Octopus, SentinelOne, SophClearwater Compliance (Private), CynergisTek (Public), Fortified Health Security (Private), MedCrypt (Private), Medigate (Private), Protenus (Private).



Components of the report include -

- Key Players - identify the major technology areas that make up the cybersecurity sector and understand the leading companies in each area/some of the most notable challengers.

- Trends - identify the key trends shaping the cybersecurity industry over the 12 to 24 months.

- Industry Analysis - identify the impact of cybersecurity across different technology sub-segments as well as specific use cases.

- Value Chain - identify the various segments of the cybersecurity value chain.

- COVID-19 Impact - Identify the impact of COVID-19 on cybersecurity within the medical devices sector.



Reasons to Buy

- Develop and design your corporate strategies through an in-house expert analysis of cybersecurity by understanding the primary ways in which this theme is impacting the medical devices industry.

- Stay up to date on the industry's major players and where they sit in the value chain.

- Identify emerging industry trends in cybersecurity to gain a competitive advantage.

- Understand the impact of COVID-19 on cybersecurity and identify which types of companies could potentially benefit/lose from this impact.



