Cybersecurity in the USA

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- Cybersecurity breaches are often carried out by highly sophisticated bodies with malintent. One famous example of a serious breach occurred last year where Russian government hackers were believed to have inserted malicious code into popular software that monitors computer networks of businesses and governments. The Texas-based company which fell victim to the hack, SolarWinds, has thousands of federal and private sector clients. United States officials and cybersecurity experts have raised awareness for years about these types of attacks, which have previously resulted in havoc - including billions of dollars in financial losses. While former President Donald Trump was said to have shown little personal interest in cybersecurity, President Joe Biden has stated that he will prioritize it and impose costs on those who pose threats and carry out attacks.



Since their conception in 2013, Glocomms have worked towards providing businesses effective solutions through talent acquisition. With a network of over one million mid-to-senior professionals spanning over sixty countries and a team of more than 750 dedicated consultants based in 12 international locations, Glocomms are able to provide an extensive understanding of the demands and needs of the entire technology industry. Glocomms are continuously questioning the challenges currently facing the industry. This is to ensure that they reach the best possible outcomes for both clients and candidates. One aspect that clearly highlights this commitment is the frequent training the Glocomms team undertake, using state-of-the-art recruiting technologies and strategies which create durable solutions.



The firm works with a diverse range of company sizes, from dynamic start-ups to large corporate enterprises. Within the technology sector, Glocomms is the preferred recruitment partner for more than 70 world-leading organizations as part of the Phaidon International Group. Their passionate consultants always strive to deliver bespoke hiring solutions in every instance as they recognize that all searches for talent come with their own nuances and complexities. As new and exciting opportunities continue to arise in the US tech industry, now is the ideal time to advance your career as the demand for ambitious and agile professionals continues to grow.



Glocomms provides its clients with bespoke recruiting solutions for permanent, contract and multi-hire positions for an array of specialist technology industries, including; cloud and infrastructure, commercial services, cyber security, data and analytics and engineering data and analytics. From New York to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, Charlotte and Boston, the firm offers career defining positions in locations across the country. Glocomms also have an established presence in both Germany and the UK and therefore are able to facilitate international recruitment solutions if required. This recruitment beyond borders mentality is important to the firm as it ensures each candidate is made aware of suitable positions around the world.



At present, positions available through Glocomms include: Field Marketing Manager, Senior Sales Engineer - SOAR, Email Security Engineer, Leader – Security Operations, Sales Engineer, Senior Customer Success Engineer, Inside Sales Manager (IoT Security), Head of Marketing/CMO (Cybersecurity), Cyber Security/Incident Response Lead, Product Manager and many more.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Glocomms USA

Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.