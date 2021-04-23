Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2021 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research Study of 164 pages on title 'Global Cybersecurity in Tourism Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' with in-depth analysis, forecast and business moves. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as F5 Networks (United States), FireEye (United States), Fortinet (United States), F-Secure (Finland), Gemalto (United States), Check Point Software Technologies(Israel), Cheetah Mobile, Cisco (United States), CyberArk Software (United States) and Barracuda Networks (United States)



Summary

Global Cybersecurity in Tourism Market Overview:

Cybersecurity in Tourism is used to protect digital information that is in an organization's systems. The growing use of cloud computing, big data, IoT, AI, and social media has increased the risk of cyberattacks in the tourism industry. The rising cases of cybercrimes in recent year due to the increasing number of tourists visits in various countries for personal or corporate purposes has gained the interest of attackers. This has increased the need for secure payment systems in the tourism industry. As the tourism companies deal with large and valuable quantities of customer data they are becoming more vulnerable to attractive targets for hackers and cybercriminals. The need to improve the security of data in the tourism industry is expected to boost market growth.



Market Drivers

growing tourism industry

Changing the nature of cyber threats



Market Trend

Evolution of cybersecurity technologies



Restraints

Cyber-ignorance from airports and airlines



Opportunities

Demand for real-time decision-making

growing adoption of Artificial intelligence

threats of cybercrime



Challenges

Lack of Skilled professionals



Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are F5 Networks (United States), FireEye (United States), Fortinet (United States), F-Secure (Finland), Gemalto (United States), Check Point Software Technologies(Israel), Cheetah Mobile, Cisco (United States), CyberArk Software (United States) and Barracuda Networks (United States). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Ahnlab (South Korea) and Airbus (France). Considering Market by , the sub-segment i.e. will boost the Cybersecurity in Tourism market. Considering Market by By Sector, the sub-segment i.e. Travel Trade Sector will boost the Cybersecurity in Tourism market.



Market Highlights:

In January 2020 AhnLab, Inc. south Korea based company announced their acquisition with the AI-based security startup Jason. Security utilizing AI technology is more important this acquisition will help to offer advanced cybersecurity.



Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be provided prior to purchase



Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Cybersecurity in Tourism market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Cybersecurity in Tourism market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Provider of Cybersecurity in Tourism, Suppliers and Distributors of Cybersecurity in Tourism, End-Users, Potential Investors, Market Research Firms, Regulatory Bodies and Others.

This helps us to gather the data related to players revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Cybersecurity in Tourism Market:

