Key Segments Studied in the Global Cybersecurity Market

The global cybersecurity market held a market size of USD 149.7 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2017 to 2027.



The rising penetration of IoT devices is anticipated to boost market growth. As the demand for IoT devices is proliferating, it has become more critical to secure IoT environments as well as prevent data breaches. Around 21.5 billion IoT devices are expected to be in the market by 2025. According to a survey by Extreme Networks, 84% of the surveyed organizations have IoT devices on their corporate networks. As per the same source, around 50% of these organizations do not maintain required security measures except the default passwords. Furthermore, the rising number of data breach incidents worldwide and demand for cybersecurity mesh is also boosting the market growth. Moreover, the rapid technological advancements requiring more advanced and secure business models are estimated to positively influence market growth. Despite the drivers, factors such as a low cybersecurity budget along with high installation cost and lack of cybersecurity expertise are expected to hinder the market growth.



The global cybersecurity market is classified into security, component, deployment, application, and enterprise size.

On a regional basis, the global cybersecurity market has been bifurcated into North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. North America is the leading region in the global market accounting for a market share of more than 34%. Factors such as the presence of major market players in the region and rising spending on SMEs as well as large enterprises are major factors boosting the market growth in the region. The presence of large enterprises from industries such as telecom, energy, technology, and finance, among others, which are potential targets for advanced persistent threats, in the Asia Pacific region is expected to boost its market growth.



Key players functioning in the global cybersecurity market include Trend Micro Incorporated, McAfee, IBM Corporation, BAE Systems, Inc., Microsoft, Check Point Software Technology Ltd., EMC Corporation, F5 Networks, FireEye, Inc., Sophos PLC, Proofpoint Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Juniper Networks, Qualys Inc., and Palo Alto Networks, Inc, among others.



Recent Developments by Market Players in the Global Cybersecurity Market

- In July 2021, Trend Micro Incorporated collaborated with Microsoft to deliver greater impact to cybersecurity for their joint customers. This collaboration outlined new cooperation on developing cloud-based cybersecurity solutions on Microsoft Azure and generating co-selling opportunities.

- In July 2021, Sophos acquired Braintrace. This boosted the adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem with Braintrace's network detection and response technology. This strengthened Sophos' market presence.

- In June 2021, McAfee extended its long-standing partnership with Samsung. This is intended to protect the personal data of Samsung's customers against potential online threats.

- In June 2021, FireEye, Inc. launched the Mandiant On-Demand Cyber Intelligence Training. This is focused on educating security teams on the practical application of threat intelligence concepts, across multiple use cases designed to build skillsets at all levels.



Market Segmentation

By Component

- Solution

o Threat Intelligence

? Identity and Access Management

? Security and Vulnerability Management

? Risk and Compliance Management

? Others

o Encryption

o Data Loss Prevention

? Network DLP

? Storage/ Data Center DLP

? Endpoint DLP

o Unified Threat Management

o Firewall

o Intrusion Detection Systems/ Intrusion Prevention Systems

o Disaster Recovery

o Distributed Denial of Service

o Others

- Services

o Professional Services

? Design and Integration

? Risk and Threat Assessment

? Consulting

? Training and Education

? Support and Maintenance

? Managed Security Services

By Security

- Network Security

- Endpoint Security

- Application Security

- Cloud Security

- Others

By Deployment

- Cloud-Based

- On-Premise

By Enterprise Size

- Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

- Large Enterprises

By Application

- BFSI

- Government

- Retail

- Healthcare

- IT and Telecommunication

- Manufacturing

- Others



Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.



Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter's Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.



