Cybersecurity Testing Market Market Size, Share and Growth Opportunites by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2022 -- Increasing number of cyberattacks on various industries, and rising investments by governments and private organizations globally to ensure a secure industrial environment are some of the major factors driving the cybersecurity testing market growth.



Cybersecurity testing mainly consists of services that measure the effectiveness of strategies employed against potential cyberattacks. Cybersecurity testing services reduce the risk of cyberattacks by identifying and mitigating cybersecurity gaps in processes and technologies.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=26563246



Drivers: Increasing number of cyberattacks on various industries



Critical infrastructure facilities in almost all the industries are highly dependent on the installation of cybersecurity systems and services for ensuring a secure industrial environment. However, the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and IoT for various applications across many verticals has given rise to cyber risks owing to the development of a connected ecosystem.



With advanced data mining solutions, many attackers target sensitive and valuable information. Hence, organizations are expected to update their security solutions based on the latest and advanced protocols if they want to counter the acts of cybercriminals.



The increasing number of cyberattacks globally across various industries is expected to create a surge in demand for cybersecurity testing services.



Challenges: Lack of awareness about the importance of cybersecurity



Various industrial sectors use advanced security technologies to prevent cyberattacks, but attackers develop new techniques and procedures to infiltrate these technologies. Investments in security defense and detection technologies help develop effective defense strategies; however, human errors are one of the key reasons for most breaches.



These errors take place due to the lack of awareness among people, putting organizations at risk. Advanced cyber threats that are diverse in nature target vulnerabilities in networks and use these vulnerabilities to get an entry into enterprise networks.



Lack of awareness among personnel about the criticality of cybersecurity is a major factor impeding the market growth.



Cybersecurity Testing Market, By Organization Size



Small & Medium Size Organization

Large Organization



Cybersecurity Testing Market, By Vertical



Consumer & Retail

Chemical

Energy & Utilities

Automotive

Healthcare

Others (Construction & Infrastructure, IT & Telecom)



Cybersecurity Testing Market, by Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



Request Sample:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=26563246



Key Market Players



DEKRA (Germany), Intertek Group plc (UK), SGS (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), and DNV GL (Norway) are some of the major players in the cybersecurity testing market.



Recent Developments



In September 2021, DEKRA announced the launch of cybersecurity services for consumer IoT devices in accordance with the new ETSI EN 303 645 consumer IoT cybersecurity standard.



In February 2021, Bureau Veritas announced the acquisition of Secura B.V., an independent company specializing in cybersecurity services. With this acquisition, Bureau Veritas aimed to expand its portfolio related to cybersecurity services and strengthen its position in the cybersecurity testing market.