Cybersecurity Tutorial Provides Introduction to the Topic and Its Implementation by U.S. Government Civilian and Defense Agencies

Bethesda, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Solutions Reservoir™, an on-demand marketing support consultancy for high-tech industries, has released a three-part tutorial overview on cybersecurity. Part 1, Cybersecurity Overview, provides a general introduction to cybersecurity, and introduces many of the basic terms pertaining to attack and defense. It was developed to make those with minimal experience with the topic feel comfortable with many of its often-used terms and concepts. Because of the prominent role of the U.S. Government in cybersecurity and its formalization, Part 2, Cybersecurity and the U.S. Government, deals with topics frequently encountered in this environment (e.g. FISMA, FIPS, TIC 2.0 and MTIPS). Part 3, Cybersecurity and the U.S. Department of Defense, focuses on changes to DoD cybersecurity as it more closely aligns with other Government cybersecurity initiatives and standards including the new Risk Management Framework for DoD IT (RMF for DoD IT) and interaction between NIST SP 800-53 and CNSSI 1253.



Cyber attacks always have been a major concern at official levels, but recent, widely reported thefts of personal credit card data and the Heartbleed bug have heightened awareness of the issue across the board. “We were being asked many questions about cybersecurity, some very basic and others about aspects of it in (the U.S.) Government”, said Solutions Reservoir principal Darrell Tanno, “so we developed something to address what we were asked that would work for a range of previous exposure to the topic.”



The Three-Part Introduction to Cybersecurity is available on the Solutions Reservoir website. A video version is in development and will be available via the website.



About Solutions Reservoir™

Solutions Reservoir LLC is based in Bethesda, MD and provides marketing support in high-tech with expertise in the data center, data/telecom, cybersecurity/cloud/IT and wireless/RF/satellite industries. Blending deep marketing and technical skills, it provides interim marketing support and creates content to bolster its clients’ standing as recognized experts in their markets. For critical projects, high-tech marketing organizations can draw upon Solutions Reservoir’s skilled marketing expertise to come in, complete the task, and move on.



For more information please email info@solutionsreservoir.com or call 202-640-3932.