Cybertron PC Makes Computer Shopping Easier

Wichita, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- The modern world runs on computers, and everyone needs to have one in order to get by. The problem is that there are so many computer configurations out there that the average person does not know what they need. Someone who wants to be able to play high end games will never be satisfied with a cheap gaming computer, while someone who only needs the computer for word processing and email does not need to waste money on a hardcore gaming rig. Cybertron PC is making a difference in the computer buying experience with their new, free online sales consultant.



The first thing that a customer needs to do when they are looking to buy a computer is to think about what they are going to use that computer for. The more detailed the customer is about their plans for the system, the more the sales consultant can help. For example, if the customer wants to play an old game or a game that does not require much in the way of graphics support, then a cheap gaming computer will be more than enough to suffice, and it can be upgraded later if the customer’s needs change.



The sales consultants are not just experts in choosing home pcs, they can also help business owners find the right solution for their needs. As a business grows it will often find that it needs some kind of onsite storage or information backup. The Cybertron business servers are the best choice for those users. The Cybertron business servers give business owners the ability to store data and access the company’s information remotely. This can be a huge help, especially if the company has employees that work off-site.



When it comes to buying a pc, most customers will need help finding the system that they need, and the sales consultants at Cybertron can help give customers feedback and information to pick the right pc. This will save the customer money and frustration because they will have the right size computer for the things that they want to do.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.cybertronpc.com or call (877) 737-8795.