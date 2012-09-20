Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 provides data on the Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
Scope
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Brief Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to buy
- Evaluate Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc..
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
Keywords
Current R&D Portfolio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key Therapeutics; Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Pipeline Overview and Promising Molecules; Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. - News; Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Latest Updates; Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Pipeline; Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Discontinued/Dormant Projects
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