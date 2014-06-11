Cycle Technologies Announces Line Up of Fertility Experts for EduSeries Summer Events 2014

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Cycle Technologies has announced its summer line-up of educational events designed for health providers and individuals interested in fertility and women’s health. Events include webinars, Q&A’s with fertility experts, and live presentations.



“The educational events are geared towards health professionals, but will also be very interesting for the layperson who simply wants to better understand her family planning options or learn more about her fertility,” says Ann Mullen, Director of Client Services who will be moderating and presenting many of the events.



Kicking off the series is a webinar on June 24 at 2pm ET for healthcare professionals entitled, “Offering Natural Family Planning Methods in Your Practice.” This presentation will give health providers an overview of the scientifically researched, natural family planning methods available, including both symptoms-based and calendar-based methods. Healthcare providers will learn how to offer these fertility awareness-based methods as part of a full range of contraceptive options to their patients. Presenters will include Dr. Victoria Jennings, Director of the Institute for Reproductive Health at Georgetown University, and Dr. Marguerite Duane, Executive Team Leader of Fertility Appreciation Collaborative to Teach the Systems (FACTS).



“Fertility Literacy: How Fertility Health and Overall Health Go Hand in Hand” will be held on July 23 at 2pm ET and is a webinar for everyone interested in learning more about their fertility and preconception health. Ms. Mullen will interview Dr. Mary Lee Barron, Family Nurse Practitioner from St. Louis University, on how fertility health reflects overall health and the consequences for both men and women. Questions involving diet and exercise will be answered, along with many other facts that are often left unrealized by the general public.



Healthcare providers can also attend “CycleBeads: Family Planning the Digital Way,” a presentation and demonstration will be held on August 4th at 6 pm. This live presentation will be held during the Reproductive Health Conference in Orlando, Florida. Attendees will learn how the CycleBeads digital tools, including the iCycleBeads period tracker app for iPhone and Android, can be used to plan or prevent pregnancy. A free CycleBeads Online subscription and complimentary Provider Access login will be given to each attendee.



Additional events will be added to Cycle Technologies’ EduSeries calendar on an ongoing basis.

For more information, please visit http://www.cyclebeads.com/blog/865/dont-miss-the-eduseries-summer-events-2014.



About Cycle Technologies

Cycle Technologies’ mission is to bring to market products that help people live healthier lives. Cycle Technologies is the manufacturer and distributor of CycleBeads®, CycleBeads® Online, and iCycleBeads™ smartphone apps, patented tools based on the Standard Days Method® of family planning. These products provide women with easy to use information that allows them to plan or prevent pregnancy naturally. As a fertility awareness-based family planning option, CycleBeads educates women about their cycles and helps them manage their fertility without chemicals or hormones. It fulfills a need for a natural family planning method that is easy to use, inexpensive, side effect-free, and highly effective. Women all over the world use these simple tools to help them understand their cycles and easily identify the days when pregnancy is possible.



For more information, please visit http://www.cyclebeads.com.