Cycle Technologies Announces New Research on Why Having a Plan for Your Fertile Days Is Key to Successful Use of Their Natural Birth Control Method - CycleBeads

To prevent pregnancy using CycleBeads, a couple should avoid having unprotected intercourse on the days that this method identifies as potentially fertile - days 8-19 of a woman’s cycle. This fertile period takes into account the lifespan of the ovum, the lifespan of the sperm, and the variation in the timing of ovulation from one cycle to the next for women who have cycles that are in the 26-32 day range, the vast majority of women. Whether a couple chooses to use condoms, abstain, or use some other back up methods of family planning during these fertile days, having a plan ensures that a woman is much less likely to have an unplanned pregnancy.



“Being sure she leaves with a plan” is a widely-accepted best practice among practitioners who provide family planning methods to patients. But many CycleBeads users purchase them directly, without instruction or counseling from a provider. Since using CycleBeads correctly involves using a barrier method or not having sex on fertile days, having a plan is particularly important. Research from several countries around the world shows that couples who use CycleBeads appreciate the fact that this simple device facilitates their communication about their sexual behavior and helps them know in advance when the woman’s fertile days will begin and end each cycle.



As a CycleBeads user said, “This is an incredibly easy form of birth control. You just move the ring every day. Simple, no mess, other than the initial price of the beads, there is no other cost… Another great benefit is that my husband can just look and see where I'm at as well, so he knows if it’s safe to have sex, or if it’s the wrong time of the month.”



Another user says, “My husband is not a big fan of condoms and was always complaining, but now that he knows he only has to use them on days when I can get pregnant, it’s a lot easier. We’ve been very clear from the beginning that on my fertile days we’ll either use condoms or just wait. We don’t need kids right now!”



When a woman purchases CycleBeads, she also receives a fertility calendar. The calendar can be used if a user ever forgets to move a ring on her CycleBeads. If she is using the CycleBeads web application or smartphone apps, then the fertility calendar is built into the apps and a user can see her fertile days and non-fertile days on a virtual set of CycleBeads as well as in a calendar format.



In all, CycleBeads provide a simple way for a woman to track her cycle, identify when her most fertile days and non-fertile days occur, and know that her cycles are in range for using this natural family planning method.