Cycle Technologies Announces That Its Family Planning Method, CycleBeads, Is Now Available Through UNFPA's AccessRH Procurement Program

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Cycle Technologies, manufacturer of the easy-to-use natural family planning tool, CycleBeads®, announces that this product is now available through AccessRH, a procurement service managed by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) . AccessRH is a family planning procurement and information service that aims to improve access to high-quality, affordable sexual and reproductive health commodities. Its clients are governmental and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in low- and middle-income settings worldwide. The CycleBeads family planning tool is available in the recently updated 2013 AccessRH Catalog along with other reproductive health supplies at pre-negotiated, affordable prices.



Cycle Technologies is proud to have CycleBeads now included among the range of reproductive health commodities made available to over 140 countries through AccessRH.



“As a non-hormonal, easy, inexpensive, and effective family planning method, CycleBeads is highly attractive to many women and has been distributed to over 2.5 million women in more than 50 countries around the world. But we are very pleased to make CycleBeads more widely available to the women and health programs that need them through the AccessRH procurement system,” said Ann Mullen, Cycle Technologies’ Director of Client Services.



Ms. Mullen further notes, “CycleBeads is the only natural family planning method that can be ordered through this program.”



About Cycle Technologies

Cycle Technologies’ mission is to bring to market products that help people live healthier lives. CycleBeads® and the CycleBeads apps are patented tools based on the Standard Days Method® of family planning and provide women with easy-to-use information that allows them to plan or prevent pregnancy naturally. As a fertility awareness-based family planning option, CycleBeads educates women about their cycles and helps them manage their fertility without chemicals or hormones. It fulfills an unmet need for a natural family planning method that is easy to use, inexpensive, side-effect-free, and highly effective. Women all over the world use these simple tools to help them understand their cycles and easily identify the days when pregnancy is possible.



For more information about CycleBeads, please visit http://www.cyclebeads.com/.