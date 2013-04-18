Cycle Technologies Creates New Quick Start Process for CycleBeads Online

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Cycle Technologies recently updated the process for starting up with CycleBeads Online. New customers will have an easy time getting started with this web-based family planning service that assists a woman in preventing pregnancy or getting pregnant.



Now a subscriber to CycleBeads Online answers three simple questions the first time she logs into her private account:



1) “What is your time zone?”

2) “Are you using this service to plan pregnancy, prevent pregnancy, track your cycle, or for educational purposes?”

3) “What date did your most recent period start?”



Once a subscriber has entered this information, she can begin using CycleBeads Online right away. There is no need to wait and track or chart prior to using this service.



“CycleBeads Online helps women use the Standard Days Method of family planning. This is an easy-to-use natural family planning option. We felt it was important for the start-up process to reflect this. It takes a woman less than a minute to get started,” says Leslie Heyer, President of Cycle Technologies.



The CycleBeads Online service detects a user's time zone automatically, but a woman is asked to confirm that the time zone is correct to ensure that she receives email alerts regarding her key cycle days on the correct day and at the right time. Key cycle days include information about when her fertile days are starting, when her fertile days are ending, and when she is likely to get her next period.



A subscriber is also asked to indicate how she is using this family planning tool - to prevent pregnancy, to plan a pregnancy, to track her cycle, or as an educational tool. This information helps Cycle Technologies improve its service.



Finally, a subscriber is asked to enter the date her most recent period started. This information will be used to determine when her fertile and non-fertile days will occur according to the Standard Days Method of family planning.



On an ongoing basis, a subscriber will only need to enter the date her period starts each month. CycleBeads Online will calculate the day of the cycle that she is on, whether or not that is a day when pregnancy is possible, when her fertile and non-fertile days that cycle will be, let her know when her period is likely to come next, and ensure that her cycles are in the 26-32 day range required for effective use of the method. The web service will also send a subscriber emails on her key fertility days letting her know if her fertile days are about to begin, are ending, when she will get her next period, and reminding her to enter her period start date.



About Cycle Technologies

Cycle Technologies’ mission is to bring to market products that help people live healthier lives. CycleBeads®, CycleBeads® Online, and iCycleBeads™ smartphone apps are patented tools based on the Standard Days Method® of family planning and provide women with easy to use information that allows them to plan or prevent pregnancy naturally. As a fertility awareness-based family planning option, CycleBeads educates women about their cycles and helps them manage their fertility without chemicals or hormones. It fulfills an unmet need for a natural family planning method that is easy to use, inexpensive, side effect-free, and highly effective. Women all over the world use these simple tools to help them understand their cycles and easily identify the days when pregnancy is possible.



For more information, please visit http://www.cyclebeads.com/.