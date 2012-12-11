Cycle Technologies Now Offering an Online Screening Tool to Find out if CycleBeads Are Right for New Users

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Cycle Technologies, distributor of the innovative natural family planning method CycleBeads®, is now offering women a screening tool to find out if CycleBeads are right for them. Aptly named the “CycleBeads Self-Screen,” the survey asks women a series of seven yes-or-no questions and takes less than 5 minutes to complete.



As CycleBeads are most effective for women who have menstrual cycles that are normally 26 to 32 days long, the first question the survey asks a woman to consider is if her cycle falls somewhere between that range. A majority of women have cycles in this range, but not all. If a woman answers “yes”, then she can move on with the screener knowing that she meets the one medical criteria for using CycleBeads to prevent pregnancy or to help her figure out how to plan pregnancy.



The second question revolves around whether or not the woman and her partner have both agreed to using CycleBeads. As a fertility awareness-based method, it is imperative that both partners are in agreement about using CycleBeads in order to use this family planning method effectively. It is also important for a woman to assess whether she or her partner are at risk for a sexually transmitted disease, since CycleBeads, like most birth control options, do not prevent STD’s.



The last few questions revolve around special medical considerations such as if a woman has recently used a birth control pill, implant, or injectable, has recently been pregnant, or is breastfeeding. In these cases, there are certain steps she may have to take before she can begin using this natural family planning method to plan or prevent pregnancy naturally.



To try the screener tool, visit http://www.cyclebeads.com/screen. To learn more about CycleBeads and how they can help plan or prevent pregnancy, please visit http://www.cyclebeads.com.