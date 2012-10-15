CycleBeads Celebrates Its 10 Year Anniversary This September 2012

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- Cycle Technologies, distributor of the unique family planning method CycleBeads®, is celebrating its 10 year anniversary this September 2012. Since the launch of CycleBeads in 2002, more than 2.5 million women worldwide and more than 75,000 in the U.S. have used this natural family planning method to plan or prevent pregnancy effectively and naturally. CycleBeads have made natural family planning far more accessible to millions of women because it is much easier to teach and to use than other natural family planning methods. Health providers find it to be an easy way to offer an effective natural family planning method.



CycleBeads is the only natural family planning method offered by many mainstream health providers and is incorporated into a number of public health programs including Title X, Planned Parenthoods, as well as local and state health departments across the U.S. CycleBeads are also used by women to plan or prevent pregnancy in over 50 countries from Benin to Belgium, from East Timor to Ecuador, from Ghana to Guatemala, and many more.



While they initially started with CycleBeads, a visual tool that is made up of a color-coded string of beads, Cycle Technologies has more recently developed a number of other ways to use the Standard Days Method® of family planning including smartphone apps, and an innovative online app called iCycleBeads™ Online. These apps make this family planning method even more widely available as anyone with a smartphone or internet can access them.



A woman seeking the best natural birth control can use CycleBeads or the iCycleBeads apps to plan or prevent pregnancy as long as her cycles are between 26-32 days long. Research shows that a majority of women have cycles in this range.



To hear more about CycleBeads visit http://www.cyclebeads.com.