CycleBeads Natural Family Planning Method Examined in Gates Foundation Blog

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- CycleBeads®, a tool based on the natural family planning method, the Standard Days Method®, is distributed by Cycle Technologies and was recently examined in the Gates Foundation blog, Impatient Optimists. Featured in the blog’s series, What’s Your Method?, CycleBeads is described as a modern contraceptive method that helps address worldwide family planning needs.



The Gates Foundation, recognizing the need for a broad mix of contraceptives, invited a panel of industry experts to explain the range of family planning methods currently available and describe the benefits as well as challenges for making these methods accessible to women around the globe and in the developing world. Keeping An Open Mind: What the Evidence Tells Us About the Standard Days Method, written by Victoria Jennings, PhD and Elaine Murray, PhD, gives insight about this natural family planning method and reviews the evidence that shows it has the potential to significantly address unmet need for contraception.



The Standard Days Method is a highly effective fertility awareness-based method, but more importantly, data shows that women from a range of geographies, education and socioeconomic levels, want to use it, and are able to use it correctly. As a natural family planning method, it is particularly attractive to women and couples who want to avoid hormonal or surgical family planning methods. CycleBeads and the Standard Days Method have been found to bring new users to family planning and to address the key reasons that people site for not using contraception – specifically that they are concerned about side effects.



CycleBeads has been featured in many news articles and Cycle Technologies updates a blog with key information about this family planning product as well as newsworthy topics related to women’s health, and natural family planning. Visit the blog for further information at: http://www.cyclebeads.com/blog.



About Cycle Technologies

Cycle Technologies’ mission is to bring to market products that help people live healthier lives. CycleBeads® and the CycleBeads apps are patented tools based on the Standard Days Method® of family planning and provide women with easy to use information that allows them to plan or prevent pregnancy naturally. As a fertility awareness-based family planning option, CycleBeads educates women about their cycles and helps them manage their fertility without chemicals or hormones. It fulfills an unmet need for a natural family planning method that is easy to use, inexpensive, side effect-free, and highly effective. Women all over the world use these simple tools to help them understand their cycles and easily identify the days when pregnancy is possible.



For more information, please visit http://www.cyclebeads.com/.