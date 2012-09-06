Cyclebeads Offers Range of Family Planning Tools to Plan or Prevent Pregnancy

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- Cycle Technologies is proud to announce that it has expanded on CycleBeads®, the original way to use the Standard Days Method© - a natural family planning method, and is now offering a range of tools to plan or prevent pregnancy! CycleBeads is a hands-on visual tool that can be used by women worldwide as the most effective natural family planning method. iCycleBeads™ smartphone apps and the iCycleBeads Online web version, are interactive tools that can help women use this natural family planning method through their phones or online.



CycleBeads is unique among family planning methods in that it is natural, highly effective, and easy to use. The CycleBeads tools use a color-coded representation of a woman’s menstrual cycle to help identify whether she is on a non-fertile day or a fertile day. In addition, they help monitor that her cycles are in range in order to achieve the most effective use of this family planning method. Any woman, whether she is seeking to have children or not, can benefit from using one of these family planning tools.



CycleBeads work the best for women with menstrual cycles that are generally between 26 and 32 days long. Using CycleBeads will aid a woman in determining if her cycles are in this range and whether they stay in this range. Women with menstrual cycles who are outside the 26 and 32 day range should use a different method of family planning to prevent pregnancy.



Any woman seeking the best natural birth control can use CycleBeads or the iCycleBeads apps as a tool to plan or prevent pregnancy. To hear more about CycleBeads visit http://www.cyclebeads.com