CYCLIC OLEFIN COPOLYMERS (COCs) 2020 MARKET STUDY REPORT

Cyclic Olefin Copolymers (COCs) are engineering thermoplastics with a unique combination of properties such as excellent transparency, low density and excellent optical properties. COC elastomers are high performance thermoplastics and have high tensile strength, excellent fatigue and chemical resistance. COC can operate at high temperature and pressure without losing any physical properties.



COCs are widely used in Packaging, Medical & Healthcare, Opticals & optics, Electronics and Other application. COC is sought as an alternative to other packaging plastics and are used as an alternative to traditional flexible materials like PVC, Polyamide, and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polyacrylonitriles for a broad range of applications in food packaging, medical devices, and specialty pharmaceutical packaging. The material is increasingly becoming a preferred choice in the packaging industry on account of its high-performance and unique properties. It offers more flexibility, better disposal options and enhanced sustainability along with the reduced cost.



COC market has witnessed remarkable growth due to its applications in packaging, medical & healthcare, optical and electronics (especially in the manufacturing of LEDs). COC can be a substitute to most of the traditionally; however, COC's outstanding performance in a wide array of operating conditions makes it a material of choice in high-end applications. Key demand drivers for COC have been their application for a broad range of packaging in the pharmaceutical sector on account of its unique properties. As performance and regulatory demands on packaging grow ever more difficult in the coming years, cyclic olefin-based products will continue to increase their share of this important market. Other major applications are in the medical & healthcare sector, optical & optics, electronics and other end-uses.



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global DemandBalance& Market Analysis

- Cyclic Olefin Copolymers (COCs) Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and Applications

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted

