Cycling for Fun - Sign Up & Play the Innovative Online Cycling Game

Huesca, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Cycling for Fun is an online strategic game with goals and rewards where the player acts as a cycling manager and helps the team play through some of the most famous cycling race courses from around the world. The game is an inspiration from the cycling races that take place in different regions and guarantees hours of fun while providing players with real life graphics and uses strategic tactics commanded by the players to get through the different race courses.



Cycling is an age old tradition in most countries. It is not known how the cycling race became a contest for many to take part in, from different countries all over the world to prove their worth. Cycling is also considered a fitness model by many health experts and is recommended as endurance training. It burns almost 400 calories in half an hour and exercises most of the body’s core muscles. Endurance sports such as cycling not only need strength and stamina, it requires mental focus and concentration to each part of the obstacle in the race.



In the online version of the game, players must sign up to participate in the races as cycling manager. The registration requires a user name and unique password to log in. other information includes a team name, email address and selecting a country which the player will represent as cycling manager. As manager, it is the duty of the player to make their own goals and get rewarded for achieving them.



The online cycling game comprises of managers putting together a team of players and setting out the game tactics to win on different courses. The race courses for the cyclists are inspired by original cycling race regions. The online game includes a replica of all the grand tours such as Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, Vuelta a España, the Classic Monuments and even the World Championships.



This online game allows players to compete against other teams for the title and even trade players from other teams. The ongoing talent hunt by the cycling manager lets him choose other team players and swap with those on his or her team. The manager also must hire staff to improve the performance of the cycling team. All in all, Cycling for Fun is a strategic simulation of the real cycling races and will be hailed by cycling enthusiasts as a great attempt to recreate the original cycling races from around the world.



