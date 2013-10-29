Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Cyclokat (Dry Eye Syndrome) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Cyclokat (Dry Eye Syndrome) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



Dry eye syndrome (DES), or keratoconjunctivitis sicca, is a multifactorial disease of the eye caused by dryness, decreased tear production, or increased tear film evaporation. DES, which is often referred to simply as dry eye, is the most prevalent form of ocular discomfort and irritation. The most common symptoms of DES are ocular irritation and discomfort, foreign body sensation, fatigue, and visual disturbances, which interfere with daily activities. In the elderly population, it is the most common reason for seeking eye care, and this is expected to increase exponentially with an aging demographic.



Cyclokat is under investigation for the treatment of moderate to severe dry eye. It is a preservative-free cationic emulsion of CsA that uses Novagali's patented Novasorb technology. The cationic formulation of CsA has been demonstrated to be more effective in penetrating the ocular surface than the anionic Restasis formulation in head-to-head pharmacokinetic studies. Novasorb is based on the electrostatic attraction that occurs between the droplets of a positively-charged emulsion and the eye mucus and epithelia, including the epithelium of the cornea and conjunctiva, which are all negatively charged. Cyclokat employs this attraction to optimize the absorption of CsA onto the ocular surface, making once-a-day dosing possible.



Scope



- Overview of DES, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on Cyclokat including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for Cyclokat for the top two countries from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for Japan and China.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for DES

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Cyclokat performance

- Obtain sales forecast for Cyclokat from 2012-2022 in top two countries (Japan and China)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145122/cyclokat-dry-eye-syndrome-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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