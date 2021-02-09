New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- The global Cyclopentane market was valued at USD 237.7 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 400.3 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7%. Cyclopentane is a colorless, highly inflammable hydrocarbon, which is a blowing agent for polyurethane foams that are used to insulate refrigerators and freezers. The most commonly used foam-blowing agents R134a and R245fa lead to significant CO2 emissions causing global warming. However, Cyclopentane has zero OPD and a very low GWP, which reduces CO2 emissions drastically. It is finds use in the manufacturing of synthetic resins, rubber adhesives, and personal care products such as perfumes.



The report systematically segments the market to provide a more in-depth understanding of the market's distinctive aspects. Besides inspecting the financial positions of the leading companies in this industry, the report carefully evaluates the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios of these market players. Reports and Data's expert team of researchers have vividly pictured the global market scope over the projected timeline and analyzed the growth prospects of the new market entrants leveraging a set of advanced analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, and investment assessment.



Request a PDF sample copy of this report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2222



The key market players profiled in the report:



Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co. Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, HCS Group GmbH, Dymatic Chemicals, Ineos, Yeochun NCC Co. Ltd., EQX Material, Hunan precision equipment manufacturing Co. Ltd., South Hampton Resources, Maruzen Petrochemical, SK global chemical Co. Ltd, Haldia Petrochemicals Limited, HPLA Group, LG Chem, Pure Chemicals, Trecora Resources, Sinteco S.R.L, EnC Global, and OCI Company Ltd.



Global Cyclopentane Market: Competitive Landscape



The global Cyclopentane market is highly competitive in nature. The report conducts a precise study of the functioning mechanisms of the global Cyclopentane market's leading contenders. Industry experts have observed a wide array of business growth strategies employed by these industry players that enable them to accrue significant shares of the global market and further fortify their market positions. This section of the report thus emphasizes the fundamental strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and technological upgradation, undertaken by these players to build a valuable market standing. The global Cyclopentane market report studies the company profiles of these market players in detail to enable readers to gain meaningful insights into this industry's emerging growth and development prospects.



Function (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)



- Blowing agent & Refrigerant



- Solvent & Reagent



- Others





Application (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)



- Residential Refrigerants



- Commercial Refrigerants



- Insulated containers & sippers



- Electrical & Electronics



- Insulating construction materials



- Personal Care products



- Fuel & Fuel additives



- Others.





Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2222



Key Takeaways from the Global Cyclopentane Market report:







- The global Cyclopentane market report entails a broad product segmentation.



- It methodically evaluates the overall product expanse of this business space.



- The report covers pivotal information about the accrued market share of each product type, their profit estimations, and production growth graph.



- The report provides the reader with a generic summary of the application gamut of the global Cyclopentane market.



- The report further details the market share and product demand for each application segment.



- The study estimates the growth rate of each application segment over the projected timeframe.



- Moreover, the report offers crucial information on the different parameters boosting the global market expansion, such as raw material production and market concentration rates.





To know more details on this report, click the link @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cyclopentane-market



Market Segmentation by Regions:



- North America (U.S., Canada)



- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)





Global Cyclopentane Market: Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Increasing use of Cyclopentanes as insulating materials



3.2. Wide Analytical & scientific applications



3.3. Growing demand for resins for the production of coating and adhesives



Chapter 4. Cyclopentanes Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Cyclopentanes Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Cyclopentanes Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



Continue….



Thank you for reading our report. In order to get further information on the report or to receive a customized sample of it, please connect with our team. The team will ensure your report is structured according to your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Rapid Test Market Analysis



Electronic Warfare Market Share



Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market Overview



Laboratory Filtration Market Trends



Modular UPS Market Manufacturers



Smart Governments Industry Revenue



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com